Korea sweeps podium in women's 500m short track event in Harbin

Published: 08 Feb. 2025, 14:54
From left: Choi Min-jeong, Kim Gil-li and Lee So-yeon celebrate after crossing the finish line one after another in Harbin, China, on Saturday Feb. 8. [NEWS1]

Korea pulled off a podium sweep in the women's 500-meter short track speed skating event at the Asian Winter Games in China on Saturday.
 
Choi Min-jeong became the first Korean woman to win an Asiad gold in the women's 500m at the Heilongjiang Ice Events Training Center Multifunctional Hall in Harbin. It was her second gold medal on Saturday, after she had helped Korea to the mixed 2,000m relay title.
 

Kim Gil-li grabbed silver after winning gold medals in the mixed relay and the women's 1,500m. Lee So-yeon won bronze.
 
Choi, Lee and Kim formed the lead pack from the start of the four-and-a-half-lap race and put some distance between themselves and the two others in the final, Rina Shimada of Japan and Wang Xinran of China.
 
With about one and a half laps remaining, Kim skated past Lee to move into second place behind Choi, who held off her surging teammate for the history-making gold.

