Lee Na-hyun, Kim Min-sun take gold, silver in speed skating at Asian Games

Korean teammates Lee Na-hyun and Kim Min-sun captured the gold and the silver medals in the women's 100-meter speed skating race at the Asian Winter Games in China on Saturday.Lee finished the sprint event in 10.501 seconds, while Kim came in second at 10.505 seconds in the inaugural Winter Asiad event at Heilongjiang Ice Events Training Center Speed Skating Oval in Harbin.Chen Ying-Chu of Chinese Taipei got the bronze in 10.51 seconds.Skaters competed in pairs, and Lee, in the eighth and penultimate pair, clocked 10.50 seconds.Then in the final group, Kim also clocked 10.50 seconds, forcing the judges to go down to the one-thousandth of a second to determine Lee as the champion by a hair.This was the first speed skating gold for Korea in Harbin.Earlier Saturday, Kim Jun-ho won the bronze medal in the men's 100m event in 9.62 seconds, behind Gao Tingyu of China at 9.35 and Yevgeniy Koshkin of Kazakhstan with 9.47.Yonhap