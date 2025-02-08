 Lee Na-hyun, Kim Min-sun take gold, silver in speed skating at Asian Games
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Olympic Sports

print dictionary print

Lee Na-hyun, Kim Min-sun take gold, silver in speed skating at Asian Games

Published: 08 Feb. 2025, 14:33 Updated: 08 Feb. 2025, 14:55
Lee Na-hyun celebrates winning the gold medal in the women's 100-meter speed skating race at the Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China, on Feb. 8. [YONHAP]

Lee Na-hyun celebrates winning the gold medal in the women's 100-meter speed skating race at the Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China, on Feb. 8. [YONHAP]

 
Korean teammates Lee Na-hyun and Kim Min-sun captured the gold and the silver medals in the women's 100-meter speed skating race at the Asian Winter Games in China on Saturday.
 
Lee finished the sprint event in 10.501 seconds, while Kim came in second at 10.505 seconds in the inaugural Winter Asiad event at Heilongjiang Ice Events Training Center Speed Skating Oval in Harbin.
 

Related Article

Chen Ying-Chu of Chinese Taipei got the bronze in 10.51 seconds.
 
Skaters competed in pairs, and Lee, in the eighth and penultimate pair, clocked 10.50 seconds.
 
Then in the final group, Kim also clocked 10.50 seconds, forcing the judges to go down to the one-thousandth of a second to determine Lee as the champion by a hair.
 
Kim Min-sun, left, and Lee Na-hyun pose with their silver and gold medals, respectively, after the women's 100-meter speed skating race in Harbin, China, on Feb. 8 [YONHAP]

Kim Min-sun, left, and Lee Na-hyun pose with their silver and gold medals, respectively, after the women's 100-meter speed skating race in Harbin, China, on Feb. 8 [YONHAP]

 
This was the first speed skating gold for Korea in Harbin.
 
Earlier Saturday, Kim Jun-ho won the bronze medal in the men's 100m event in 9.62 seconds, behind Gao Tingyu of China at 9.35 and Yevgeniy Koshkin of Kazakhstan with 9.47.

Yonhap
tags Asian Winter Games Lee Na-hyun Kim Min-sun

More in Olympic Sports

Koreans claim silver, bronze in hectic men's 500m short track Asian Games race

Korea sweeps podium in women's 500m short track event in Harbin

Gim So-hui slides to silver in Asiad's alpine skiing slalom event

Lee Na-hyun, Kim Min-sun take gold, silver in speed skating at Asian Games

Park Ji-won storms to Asiad gold in men's 1,500m short track event

Related Stories

Korea sweeps podium in women's 500m short track event in Harbin

Asian Winter Games returns after eight year hiatus in February

Korean athletes arrive in Harbin for Asian Winter Games

Korea deploys emergency response team for Asian Winter Games in China

Korea bags first 2025 Asian Games gold in short track mixed relay
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)