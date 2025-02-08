Park Ji-won storms to Asiad gold in men's 1,500m short track event
Park Ji-won seized the gold medal in the men's 1,500-meter short track speed skating race at the Asian Winter Games in China on Saturday for his second gold of the competition.
Park finished just ahead of Korean-born Chinese skater Lin Xiaojun for the gold at the Heilongjiang Ice Events Training Center Multifunctional Hall in Harbin, China. Another Korean, Jang Sung-woo, took the bronze medal while the third Korean in the final, Kim Gun-woo, finished fourth.
Park won the mixed 2,000m relay gold medal earlier Saturday.
The three Koreans went up against three Chinese skaters — Lin, Liu Shaoang and Sun Long.
After some early back-and-forth between the two groups, it was Park, Jang and Sun out in front with eight laps left in the 13 1/2-lap final. Sun and Liu both moved past Jang to position themselves right behind Park as the skaters began to pick up speed with five laps remaining.
But with 3 1/2-lap remaining, Sun made contact with Park with his forearm and got pushed off the pack, leaving Park, Liu and Jang in the medal positions.
Lin then made a late push into the top three, but ended up getting sandwiched by the two Koreans in the end.
