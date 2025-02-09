Falling fuel prices: Gas drops for first time in 17 weeks
Published: 09 Feb. 2025, 16:04
Gas prices are displayed outside a gas station in Seoul on Feb. 9.
The average weekly price of gas dropped slightly for the first time in 17 weeks as global prices saw a decrease. According to domestic oil price tracker Opinet, the average price of gas nationwide in the first full week of February fell 0.04 won on week to 1,733.06 ($1.19) won per liter.
