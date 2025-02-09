 Falling fuel prices: Gas drops for first time in 17 weeks
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Falling fuel prices: Gas drops for first time in 17 weeks

Published: 09 Feb. 2025, 16:04
Gas prices are displayed outside a gas station in Seoul on Feb. 9. [YONHAP]

Gas prices are displayed outside a gas station in Seoul on Feb. 9. [YONHAP]

 
Gas prices are displayed outside a gas station in Seoul on Feb. 9.
 
The average weekly price of gas dropped slightly for the first time in 17 weeks as global prices saw a decrease. According to domestic oil price tracker Opinet, the average price of gas nationwide in the first full week of February fell 0.04 won on week to 1,733.06 ($1.19) won per liter.
 
tags Korea Fuel

More in Economy

Grain gains in price as supply sputters

Falling fuel prices: Gas drops for first time in 17 weeks

If you can't get a gold medal in Harbin, you can at least get gold metal in Jongno

Flood of traders crashes Korea Gold Exchange website with price at historic high

Oil set for third straight weekly decline amid tariff concerns

Related Stories

Kepco to freeze adjusted fuel cost for first quarter of 2025

Gasoline and diesel prices rise for 12th consecutive week in Korea

Fuel tax cut extended through February as prices face instability

Korea to extend tax cut on fuel for 4 months

Fuel tax cuts
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)