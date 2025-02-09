 Grain gains in price as supply sputters
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Grain gains in price as supply sputters

Published: 09 Feb. 2025, 16:15
A merchant sells mixed grains at a market in Dongdaemun District, western Seoul, on Feb. 9. [YONHAP]

A merchant sells mixed grains at a market in Dongdaemun District, western Seoul, on Feb. 9. [YONHAP]

 
A merchant sells mixed grains at a market in Dongdaemun District, western Seoul, on Feb. 9.
 
The prices of domestic grains have risen 6.2 percent from the same period last year, the days leading up to the first full moon of the Lunar New Year, on the back of reduced farmland and the effects of unusual climate conditions.
tags Korea Grain

More in Economy

Grain gains in price as supply sputters

Falling fuel prices: Gas drops for first time in 17 weeks

If you can't get a gold medal in Harbin, you can at least get gold metal in Jongno

Flood of traders crashes Korea Gold Exchange website with price at historic high

Oil set for third straight weekly decline amid tariff concerns

Related Stories

Seoul to maintain $6M for WFP's 'Grain from Ukraine'

Flour power

National Assembly fails to pass rice bill again after Yoon's veto

Korea rethinks its vulnerability to imported grain

Ramyeon prices could jump even higher as India hoards wheat
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)