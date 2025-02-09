Grain gains in price as supply sputters
Published: 09 Feb. 2025, 16:15
A merchant sells mixed grains at a market in Dongdaemun District, western Seoul, on Feb. 9.
The prices of domestic grains have risen 6.2 percent from the same period last year, the days leading up to the first full moon of the Lunar New Year, on the back of reduced farmland and the effects of unusual climate conditions.
