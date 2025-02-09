If you can't get a gold medal in Harbin, you can at least get gold metal in Jongno
Published: 09 Feb. 2025, 16:02
A merchant arranges gold products at a store in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Feb. 9.
Gold prices are on the rise on the back of tariff war threats by U.S. President Donald Trump as investors flock to safe assets. The price of a 3.75-gram 24-karat gold bar reached 582,000 won ($400.05) on Feb. 9.

