 If you can't get a gold medal in Harbin, you can at least get gold metal in Jongno
Published: 09 Feb. 2025, 16:02
A merchant arranges gold products at a store in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Feb. 9. [YONHAP]

Gold prices are on the rise on the back of tariff war threats by U.S. President Donald Trump as investors flock to safe assets. The price of a 3.75-gram 24-karat gold bar reached 582,000 won ($400.05) on Feb. 9.
 
If you can't get a gold medal in Harbin, you can at least get gold metal in Jongno

