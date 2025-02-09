FSS expands English in financial statement disclosure system
Published: 09 Feb. 2025, 17:29 Updated: 09 Feb. 2025, 17:37
- CHO YONG-JUN
The Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) updated its financial statement disclosure system so that more content is available in English for foreign investors.
Starting Monday, the new Data Analysis, Retrieval and Transfer (DART) system will automatically translate fixed disclosure data, including the table of contents, table formats and other optional values.
DART is used by companies to submit regulatory filings and disclosures online.
While DART began supporting an English disclosure system in July 2023, the system was limited to notifications about new regulatory information in English, and the detailed information remained in Korean, according to the FSS on Sunday.
“The changes will further stimulate the usage of DART in English,” the FSS said in a press release. “Unlike other non-English speaking countries, we are providing all data for free and with the expansion of [English support], and we believe we can resolve the ‘Korea discount’.”
The FSS also opened a new data platform in English, which provides an application programming interface for investors to download and analyze 83 data sets in English free of charge.
