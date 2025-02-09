Do it for the Gram: LG opens AI space pop-up for latest notebook
Published: 09 Feb. 2025, 16:05
An LG Electronics pop-up store in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, features the "Gram Pro AI Space" on Feb. 9.
The pop-up, open until March 30, allows consumers to experience the 2025 LG Gram Pro, mounted with Intel's next-generation Arrow Lake and the older Lunar Lake processors. The laptop includes the "LG Gram AI" small language model for an on-device feature developed as an offshoot of the electronics maker's Exaone large language model.
