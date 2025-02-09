 Park Youn-jae becomes first Korean danseur to win Prix de Lausanne's young talent award
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Music & Performance

print dictionary print

Park Youn-jae becomes first Korean danseur to win Prix de Lausanne's young talent award

Published: 09 Feb. 2025, 12:16 Updated: 09 Feb. 2025, 13:05
Park Youn-jae performs his classical variation during the final of the 53rd Prix de Lausanne in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Feb. 8. [EPA/YONHAP]

Park Youn-jae performs his classical variation during the final of the 53rd Prix de Lausanne in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Feb. 8. [EPA/YONHAP]

 
Park Youn-jae became the first Korean danseur to win the Best Young Talent Award at the Prix de Lausanne, which took place in Switzerland on Saturday.
 
It is the second time that a Korean ballet dancer has become an award recipient at the international dance competition, following ballerina Kang Sue-jin's win in 1985.
 

Related Article

 
The Prix de Lausanne is considered one of the world's most renowned ballet competitions, open to student dancers between ages 15 and 18. 
 
Park is 16 years old and currently enrolled at Seoul Arts High School.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags Park Youn-jae Prix de Lausanne

More in Music & Performance

Park Youn-jae becomes first Korean danseur to win Prix de Lausanne's young talent award

Song Dae-kwan, legendary trot singer, dies at 78

'A time of pain': Koo Jun-yup shares emotional tribute to late wife Barbie Hsu, slams 'cruel people' spreading rumors

Singer and DJ Koo Jun-yup delivers late wife Barbie Hsu's ashes to Taiwan

HYBE signs first Latin American artist as label seeks to expand into region

Related Stories

Park Min-jae, 'Snap and Spark' actor, dies aged 32

Defiance of internal opinion

Youn Yuh-jung takes home another title from Film Independent Spirit Awards

A new starting line

A proud ‘dark-haired foreigner’ (KOR)
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)