Park Youn-jae becomes first Korean danseur to win Prix de Lausanne's young talent award
Published: 09 Feb. 2025, 12:16 Updated: 09 Feb. 2025, 13:05
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Park Youn-jae became the first Korean danseur to win the Best Young Talent Award at the Prix de Lausanne, which took place in Switzerland on Saturday.
It is the second time that a Korean ballet dancer has become an award recipient at the international dance competition, following ballerina Kang Sue-jin's win in 1985.
The Prix de Lausanne is considered one of the world's most renowned ballet competitions, open to student dancers between ages 15 and 18.
Park is 16 years old and currently enrolled at Seoul Arts High School.
