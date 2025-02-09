Claims Beijing intervened in Korean elections slammed by Chinese Embassy in Seoul

The Chinese Embassy in Seoul has said it opposes attempts to "rashly" link China to Korea's domestic affairs in response to claims of Beijing intervening in Korean elections.The remarks came as some supporters of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol have accused China of intervening in the country's elections despite the claims being rejected by Korea's election watchdog."[We] oppose rashly linking Korea's domestic affairs to China," the embassy said in a statement to Yonhap News Agency. "We believe that the Korean people will recognize the situation accurately and make the right judgment."It marked the first time Chinese authorities have responded to the accusations. Beijing's Foreign Ministry had previously declined to comment on what it called Korea's internal affairs.The move came as Sky Daily, a small Korean media outlet, reported last month that 99 Chinese spies were apprehended at a National Election Commission facility during Yoon's short-lived imposition of martial law on Dec. 3 and that they were transported to a U.S. military base in Japan.The election watchdog has rejected the claims as "clearly false," filing a complaint against Sky Daily, with a police investigation currently underway.U.S. Forces Korea also said the claim is false.Yonhap