Han River freezes for first time in 2025 — in pictures

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) announced Sunday that the Han River officially froze for the first time this winter.The freezing of the river arrived later than usual, marking the second-latest freeze since modern weather observations began in 1906. Typically, the Han River used to freeze in mid-January.The freezing of the Han River typically happens when Seoul's daily low falls below minus 10 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit) for three consecutive days. Seoul's daily low was below minus 10 degrees Celsius for six straight days, beginning last Tuesday.Ice sheets were seen filling the Han River in southern Seoul on Sunday as temperatures dipped below freezing point in recent days.The following are some pictures of the frozen river.