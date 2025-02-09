Han River freezes for first time in 2025 — in pictures
Published: 09 Feb. 2025, 17:49
Ice sheets cover the surface of the Han River in southern Seoul on Feb. 9 as temperatures dip below freezing point in the capital. The Korea Meteorological Administration announced that the latest freezing of the Han River arrived about 30 days later than usual, marking the second-latest freeze since modern weather observations began in 1906. The freezing of Han River happens when Seoul's daily low falls below minus 10 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit) for three consecutive days. [YONHAP]
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) announced Sunday that the Han River officially froze for the first time this winter.
The freezing of the river arrived later than usual, marking the second-latest freeze since modern weather observations began in 1906. Typically, the Han River used to freeze in mid-January.
The freezing of the Han River typically happens when Seoul's daily low falls below minus 10 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit) for three consecutive days. Seoul's daily low was below minus 10 degrees Celsius for six straight days, beginning last Tuesday.
Ice sheets were seen filling the Han River in southern Seoul on Sunday as temperatures dipped below freezing point in recent days.
The following are some pictures of the frozen river.
Ice sheets cover the surface of the Han River in the Jamsil area in southern Seoul on Feb. 9 as temperatures dip below freezing point. [NEWS1]
Ice sheets cover the surface of the Han River in southern Seoul on Feb. 9 as temperatures dip below freezing point. [YONHAP]
Ice sheets cover the surface of the Han River in western Seoul on Feb. 9 as temperatures dip below freezing point. [NEWS1]
Waters near a dock on the Han River are frozen in eastern Seoul on Feb. 9 as temperatures dip below freezing point. [NEWS1]
