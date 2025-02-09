 Probe launched into online community that allegedly planned to attack Constitutional Court
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Probe launched into online community that allegedly planned to attack Constitutional Court

Published: 09 Feb. 2025, 16:31
Supporters of President Yoon Suk Yeol rally against his impeachment outside the Constitutional Court in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Feb. 3. [NEWS1]

Supporters of President Yoon Suk Yeol rally against his impeachment outside the Constitutional Court in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Feb. 3. [NEWS1]

 
Police have launched an investigation into online community users suspected of preparing to carry out mob violence at the Constitutional Court amid the suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol's ongoing impeachment trial, authorities said Saturday.
 
The Seoul Yeongdeungpo Police Station said it is tracking down the users who uploaded several posts discussing their plans for an alleged riot at the Constitutional Court on the online community DC Inside.
 
The court is deliberating whether to remove Yoon from office by upholding the parliament's impeachment decision or reinstate him following his short-lived declaration of martial law on Dec. 3.
 

Related Article

On a post uploaded at 3 a.m. the previous day, a user said he explored the premises of the court, sharing various photos inside and outside of the building.
 
"The walls around the court are low, so it won't be too hard to climb over it," he wrote, suggesting that people pretend to be visiting a nearby cafe if caught by the police.
 
Another user shared the blueprint of all floors of the Constitutional Court, while others said they prepared baseball bats and ladders to climb over police bus barricades.
 
Users on the internet platform are also suspected of planning a violent mob attack at the Seoul Western District Court last month to protest the court's decision to formally arrest Yoon over the martial law decree.
 
Yonhap 
tags Korea Constitutional Court police martial law

More in Social Affairs

Han River freezes for first time in 2025 — in pictures

Gov't to begin expanded rollout of digital ID cards for Koreans next month

Probe launched into online community that allegedly planned to attack Constitutional Court

Police publish identity of man behind Telegram-based sex crime ring

Four dead, six missing after fishing boat capsizes off Korea's southern coast

Related Stories

Rallies take over Gwanghwamun in a bid to influence court's decision over Yoon's impeachment

Explainer: Yoon impeachment trial a maze of conflicting testimony

Arrest warrants issued for chiefs of national police, Seoul police

In court hearing, Yoon denies allegations that he ordered lawmakers' removal during martial law imposition

Constitutional Court calls on Yoon to respond to impeachment trial
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)