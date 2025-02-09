Probe launched into online community that allegedly planned to attack Constitutional Court

Police have launched an investigation into online community users suspected of preparing to carry out mob violence at the Constitutional Court amid the suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol's ongoing impeachment trial, authorities said Saturday.The Seoul Yeongdeungpo Police Station said it is tracking down the users who uploaded several posts discussing their plans for an alleged riot at the Constitutional Court on the online community DC Inside.The court is deliberating whether to remove Yoon from office by upholding the parliament's impeachment decision or reinstate him following his short-lived declaration of martial law on Dec. 3.On a post uploaded at 3 a.m. the previous day, a user said he explored the premises of the court, sharing various photos inside and outside of the building."The walls around the court are low, so it won't be too hard to climb over it," he wrote, suggesting that people pretend to be visiting a nearby cafe if caught by the police.Another user shared the blueprint of all floors of the Constitutional Court, while others said they prepared baseball bats and ladders to climb over police bus barricades.Users on the internet platform are also suspected of planning a violent mob attack at the Seoul Western District Court last month to protest the court's decision to formally arrest Yoon over the martial law decree.Yonhap