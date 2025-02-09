 From bad to worse
Published: 09 Feb. 2025, 20:00
Attacks on the Constitutional Court continue to spread like an epidemic, fueled by conservative figures amplifying inflammatory rhetoric. Calls for its “destruction” have become a rallying cry among those opposing President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment. Meanwhile, political parties have also escalated their criticism of the court. As the nation’s last safeguard in this impeachment turmoil, the Constitutional Court now faces the greatest test in its history. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
 
 
