Today's fortune: Feb. 9, 2025
Published: 09 Feb. 2025, 07:00
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 (Jan. 12 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Good
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: East
1936: A beneficial day awaits you.
1948: You may find hope and smile brightly.
1960: Your efforts may finally pay off.
1972: Create precious memories with your family.
1984: You may be invited or have social gatherings.
1996: Meet friends or enjoy a shopping trip.
Ox
Wealth: Average
Health: Average
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: South
1937: You may feel the warmth of family bonds.
1949: A nostalgic mood may take over.
1961: Capture precious moments in photos.
1973: Take time to rest and recharge.
1985: Go out for a meal or trip with your family.
1997: Prioritize warmth over fashion when dressing.
Tiger
Wealth: Low
Health: Moderate
Love: Conflicted
Lucky direction: West
1938: Shut your ears and speak less.
1950: Watching may make you frustrated, but not seeing makes you curious.
1962: Times change — what was wrong then may be right now.
1974: Use flexibility when handling matters.
1986: Avoid work and give yourself a break.
1998: Expectations may lead to disappointment.
Rabbit
Wealth: Low
Health: Cautionary
Love: Frustrating
Lucky direction: West
1939: A day to embrace patience and understanding.
1951: Don’t let small issues escalate into bigger problems.
1963: Fix mistakes as soon as they arise.
1975: Little things can accumulate into bigger burdens.
1987: Respect boundaries and do not cross the line.
1999: Be mindful of your words and actions today.
Dragon
Wealth: Average
Health: Average
Love: Affectionate
Lucky direction: North
1940: Whether good or bad, family is always family.
1952: Life is about caring and sharing love.
1964: Treat your partner with kindness today.
1976: Giving and receiving affection may come naturally today.
1988: You may find an item that captures your interest.
2000: Don’t misinterpret a friendly smile from someone.
Snake
Wealth: Good
Health: Excellent
Love: Blissful
Lucky direction: West
1941: Your home may be filled with happiness.
1953: Life may feel enriched with love and joy.
1965: Make today the best day of your life.
1977: Success and satisfaction will come from your efforts.
1989: Fortune may favor you today.
2001: Capture special moments with a camera.
Horse
Wealth: Good
Health: Excellent
Love: Passionate
Lucky direction: North
1942: Every day is an opportunity to embrace youth.
1954: Follow your heart’s desires today.
1966: Don’t postpone today’s work for tomorrow.
1978: Enjoy hobbies and leisure activities to rejuvenate.
1990: Focus on having fun without worrying about work.
2002: Hold confidence and pride in yourself.
Sheep
Wealth: Average
Health: Average
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: East
1943: A parent's love for their child knows no limits.
1955: Give without expecting anything in return.
1967: Seeing something in person is better than hearing about it a hundred times.
1979: If you have received something, make sure to give back.
1991: Consider things from the other person's perspective.
2003: Live in the present rather than focusing on the future.
Monkey
Wealth: Average
Health: Average
Love: Jealous
Lucky direction: North
1944: Maintain a balanced stance between opposing sides.
1956: The more responsibilities, the greater the stress.
1968: Too many opinions can complicate matters.
1980: Show generosity, even to those who may not deserve it.
1992: Personal style matters more than following trends.
2004: Envy won’t help — focus on your strengths.
Rooster
Wealth: Excellent
Health: Strong
Love: Harmonious
Lucky direction: West
1945: Small streams join to form a great river.
1957: Even tiny efforts accumulate into great achievements.
1969: Your home may be filled with loved ones.
1981: More hands make for lighter work.
1993: Unity will bring you success today.
2005: Strengthen teamwork and friendships.
Dog
Wealth: Average
Health: Average
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: South
1946: Let your children take their own path.
1958: Have no expectations and avoid disappointments.
1970: Appreciate what you have rather than desiring more.
1982: Accept things as they are rather than forcing change.
1994: Take your time in making decisions.
2006: Listen more and speak less today.
Pig
Wealth: Good
Health: Strong
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: South
1935: If you can do it yourself, do so.
1947: Act as the guiding figure in your household.
1959: Expect both expenses and gains today.
1971: Spend quality time with your family.
1983: Execute your plans with confidence.
1995: Be proactive rather than passive.
2007: Enjoy spending your money on things that make you happy.
