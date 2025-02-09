Today's fortune: Feb. 9, 2025

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: ModerateHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: East1936: A beneficial day awaits you.1948: You may find hope and smile brightly.1960: Your efforts may finally pay off.1972: Create precious memories with your family.1984: You may be invited or have social gatherings.1996: Meet friends or enjoy a shopping trip.Wealth: AverageHealth: AverageLove: GenerousLucky direction: South1937: You may feel the warmth of family bonds.1949: A nostalgic mood may take over.1961: Capture precious moments in photos.1973: Take time to rest and recharge.1985: Go out for a meal or trip with your family.1997: Prioritize warmth over fashion when dressing.Wealth: LowHealth: ModerateLove: ConflictedLucky direction: West1938: Shut your ears and speak less.1950: Watching may make you frustrated, but not seeing makes you curious.1962: Times change — what was wrong then may be right now.1974: Use flexibility when handling matters.1986: Avoid work and give yourself a break.1998: Expectations may lead to disappointment.Wealth: LowHealth: CautionaryLove: FrustratingLucky direction: West1939: A day to embrace patience and understanding.1951: Don’t let small issues escalate into bigger problems.1963: Fix mistakes as soon as they arise.1975: Little things can accumulate into bigger burdens.1987: Respect boundaries and do not cross the line.1999: Be mindful of your words and actions today.Wealth: AverageHealth: AverageLove: AffectionateLucky direction: North1940: Whether good or bad, family is always family.1952: Life is about caring and sharing love.1964: Treat your partner with kindness today.1976: Giving and receiving affection may come naturally today.1988: You may find an item that captures your interest.2000: Don’t misinterpret a friendly smile from someone.Wealth: GoodHealth: ExcellentLove: BlissfulLucky direction: West1941: Your home may be filled with happiness.1953: Life may feel enriched with love and joy.1965: Make today the best day of your life.1977: Success and satisfaction will come from your efforts.1989: Fortune may favor you today.2001: Capture special moments with a camera.Wealth: GoodHealth: ExcellentLove: PassionateLucky direction: North1942: Every day is an opportunity to embrace youth.1954: Follow your heart’s desires today.1966: Don’t postpone today’s work for tomorrow.1978: Enjoy hobbies and leisure activities to rejuvenate.1990: Focus on having fun without worrying about work.2002: Hold confidence and pride in yourself.Wealth: AverageHealth: AverageLove: GenerousLucky direction: East1943: A parent's love for their child knows no limits.1955: Give without expecting anything in return.1967: Seeing something in person is better than hearing about it a hundred times.1979: If you have received something, make sure to give back.1991: Consider things from the other person's perspective.2003: Live in the present rather than focusing on the future.Wealth: AverageHealth: AverageLove: JealousLucky direction: North1944: Maintain a balanced stance between opposing sides.1956: The more responsibilities, the greater the stress.1968: Too many opinions can complicate matters.1980: Show generosity, even to those who may not deserve it.1992: Personal style matters more than following trends.2004: Envy won’t help — focus on your strengths.Wealth: ExcellentHealth: StrongLove: HarmoniousLucky direction: West1945: Small streams join to form a great river.1957: Even tiny efforts accumulate into great achievements.1969: Your home may be filled with loved ones.1981: More hands make for lighter work.1993: Unity will bring you success today.2005: Strengthen teamwork and friendships.Wealth: AverageHealth: AverageLove: GenerousLucky direction: South1946: Let your children take their own path.1958: Have no expectations and avoid disappointments.1970: Appreciate what you have rather than desiring more.1982: Accept things as they are rather than forcing change.1994: Take your time in making decisions.2006: Listen more and speak less today.Wealth: GoodHealth: StrongLove: JoyfulLucky direction: South1935: If you can do it yourself, do so.1947: Act as the guiding figure in your household.1959: Expect both expenses and gains today.1971: Spend quality time with your family.1983: Execute your plans with confidence.1995: Be proactive rather than passive.2007: Enjoy spending your money on things that make you happy.