Jeong Woo-yeong gets assist in Union Berlin's 4-0 Bundesliga win
Published: 09 Feb. 2025, 17:06 Updated: 09 Feb. 2025, 17:44
Union Berlin midfielder Jeong Woo-yeong picked up his second assist of the 2024-25 season in a 4-0 win over Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
The second half of the fixture at the PreZero Arena in Germany became a one-sided affair after Benedict Hollerbach opened the scoring in the 24th minute.
Jeong fed the ball to Marin Ljubicic in the 61st minute to double the team’s lead in the 61st minute. The assist was the Korean midfielder’s first since the one against VfB Stuttgart on Nov. 30 last year.
Andrej Ilic added one more in the 73rd minute, before Hollerbach came back again in the 87th minute to score a double and sealed an important three points for Berlin that put the club in 13th place on the 18-team league table.
Saturday’s assist brings Jeong’s goal contribution this season to two goals and two assists across 17 fixtures.
Jeong has the remainder of the season to further prove himself before his season-long loan spell with Union ends in June ahead of his potential return to Stuttgart.
The 25-year-old needs to keep up his efforts this month in order to earn a place back in the Korean national team in the March international break.
He was on the bench for a World Cup qualifier against Palestine on Nov. 19, 2024, but did not clock a single minute. He earned his last cap during a qualifier against Thailand on March 21 last year.
Jeong can solely focus on Bundesliga action with Berlin until the potential call-up, as it is the only competition that the club is participating in through the end of the season. Berlin ended their run in the DFB-Pokal Cup after losing to third-tier Arminia Bielefeld in the second round.
Berlin will return to action with a match against Borussia Mönchengladbach on Feb. 15.
