Oh Hyeon-gyu scores winning goal in Genk's 2-1 victory over Brugge
Published: 09 Feb. 2025, 13:36 Updated: 09 Feb. 2025, 17:43
-
- PAIK JI-HWAN
- [email protected]
KRC Genk forward Oh Hyeon-gyu scored a goal in his side's 2-1 win over Cercle Brugge in the Belgian Pro League at home on Saturday, picking up his eighth goal of the 2024-25 season.
Genk conceded an opening goal from Thibo Somers in the 10th minute, but saw a turnaround after an equalizer from Jarne Steuckers, who sunk a penalty in the 18th minute.
Oh stood up in the 40th minute, converting a cross from Ken Nukba to put the score at 2-1 and claiming the three points that allowed Genk to go six points clear at the top of the league table.
Saturday’s goal brings Oh’s goal contribution this season to eight goals and one assist in 28 fixtures across all competitions.
The Korean forward has mostly played as a substitute in his first season with Genk, but has still made his appearances count even when he has played less than 40 minutes.
He scored his first goal of the season during his 15-minute appearance against FCV Dender on Sept. 22 and picked up a double against KV Mechelen on Sept. 28 in 31 minutes.
Oh’s goal contribution tally with Genk so far this season is already a personal best during his overseas career.
The 2022-23 campaign, his first season in Europe with Celtic, ended with seven goals in 21 matches. He saw a decline in goals the following season, ending it with five goals in 26 matches.
A slump in the second half of the 2023-24 campaign caused him to garner less appearances for the club, prompting him to leave Scotland to join Genk last summer.
The Genk forward’s improved form this season sent him back into the Korean national team in October last year, after which he scored two goals for his country.
Continuing his solid form in Belgium could put him on the radar of national team boss Hong Myung-bo again for the March international break.
Genk will have some domestic business to take care of until then, with the league leaders facing Standard de Liège on Feb. 14.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)