Alpine skier Jung Dong-hyun wins silver in men's slalom at Asian Games

Published: 09 Feb. 2025, 16:59
 
Korean alpine skier Jung Dong-hyun claimed silver in the men's slalom event at the Asian Winter Games in China on Sunday for his fourth career medal at the continental competition.
  
After two runs at Yabuli Ski Resort, Jung posted a combined time of 1:29.09, finishing 0.97 seconds behind the gold medalist from Japan, Takayuki Koyama, with a time of 1:28.12.
  
Another Japanese skier, Neo Kamada, got the bronze medal with 1:29.25.
  
Jung, 36, won the slalom gold at the previous Asiad in 2017 in Sapporo, Japan. At the 2011 competition in Kazakhstan, Jung grabbed gold in the combined event and bronze in downhill.
  
Alpine skiing at this year's Asiad only featured slalom races for men and women. On Saturday, Korea's Gim So-hui won silver in the women's slalom.

Yonhap
