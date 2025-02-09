Jang Sung-woo coasts to men's 1,000m short track gold in Asian Games

Jang Sung-woo captured the gold medal in the men's 1,000-meter short track speed skating event at the Asian Winter Games in China on Sunday for his second gold of the competition.Jang edged out teammate Park Ji-won for the title at the Heilongjiang Ice Events Training Center Multifunctional Hall in Harbin. Liu Shaoang of China got the bronze.A second Chinese skater in the final, Sun Long, lost his balance and fell over the final stretch and finished fifth.Liu and Sun were out in front in the early portion of the nine-lap race. After three laps, Jang put himself in between Sun and Liu, with Park staying back in fourth.Park tried to make a move on the outside but couldn't quite close the gap. Then Jang made an inside move to pass Liu to take the lead with two laps left.In the chaotic scramble toward the finish, Park and Sun momentarily made contact with each other, causing Sun to fall and nearly take out other skaters in the process.Park narrowly avoided the crash as Jang crossed the finish line first.Jang's was Korea's second short track gold medal of Sunday, coming moments after Choi Min-jeong won the women's 1,000m title, and its sixth gold overall.On Saturday, Jang won bronze medals in the men's 500m and 1,500m. He also received the gold medal in the mixed 2,000m relay after skating in Friday's semifinals.Yonhap