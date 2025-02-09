Kim Min-sun secures first Asiad gold in 500m speed skating event

Kim Min-sun of Korea became the new Asian Winter Games champion in the women's 500-meter speed skating event in China on Sunday.Kim clocked 38.24 seconds for her first career Asiad gold at the Heilongjiang Ice Events Training Center Speed Skating Oval in Harbin. Compatriot Lee Na-hyun grabbed silver in 38.33 seconds.On Saturday, it was Lee edging out Kim for the gold medal in the 100m.Kim skated in the eighth pair and grabbed the lead. Lee came up in the next group and posted another strong time.Kristina Silaeva of Kazakhstan and Tian Ruining of China competed in the final pair, with the two Koreans at the top. Tian got the bronze with 38.57 seconds as Team Korea enjoyed another 1-2 finish in the oval.Yonhap