 Employment down after martial law order
Published: 10 Feb. 2025, 18:17
 
A job-seeker checks postings on a job board at an Employment Welfare Plus Center in Seoul on Feb. 10. [YONHAP]

Job openings have fallen sharply since President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched imposition of martial law, nowcast data from Statistics Korea showed the same day, with the number of employed people having decreased 52,000 from the previous year in December 2024.
 
tags Statistics Korea

