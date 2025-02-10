Jeongseon, Philippines' Bauang sign labor exchange deal
Published: 10 Feb. 2025, 18:20
Choi Seung-jun, mayor of Gangwon's Jeongseon County, and Eulogio Clarence Martin P. de Guzman III, municipal mayor of the Philippines' Bauang, take a commemorative photo at the Jeongseon County-Bauang City MOU on Seasonal Workers for Foreigners signing ceremony on Feb. 10.
In signing the new memorandum of understanding, the two agreed to cooperate to ensure a stable supply of seasonal agricultural workers to their respective rural areas.
