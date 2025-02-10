 Kospi opens lower on Trump tariff woes
Published: 10 Feb. 2025, 11:10
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Monday. [YONHAP]

Shares opened lower Monday on news that U.S. President Donald Trump will soon announce sweeping tariffs on American imports.
 
The Kospi shed 16.39 points, or 0.65 percent, to 2,505.53 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Foreign investors sold shares, offsetting buying by retail and institutional buying.
 
Trump said Sunday that he will announce a new 25 percent tariff on all steel and aluminum imports into the United States, according to foreign media reports.
 
Trump also said he will announce reciprocal tariffs around Tuesday, which will take effect almost immediately.
 
U.S. shares plunged Friday following Trump's threat of more tariffs and data showing consumers' expectations for inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.99 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite dipped 1.36 percent.
 
In Seoul, most top-cap shares opened lower.
 
Samsung Electronics fell 1.12 percent, and chip giant dipped 2.32 percent.
 
LG Energy Solution lost 1.93 percent.
 
Posco Holdings plunged 3.77 percent, and Hyundai Steel went down 2.71 percent.
 
Hyundai Motor slid 1 percent, and Kia sank 2.69 percent.
 
Major bio shares also lost ground. Samsung Biologics shed 0.95 percent, and Celltrion decreased 1.17 percent.
 
Naver rose 1.55 percent, and Kakao advanced 0.79 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,455.2 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., up 7.4 won from the previous session.

Yonhap
tags Korea market shares stock

