1 in 4 Korean flights delayed last year, data shows
Published: 10 Feb. 2025, 18:22
Pictured is a runway at Incheon International Airport on Feb. 10.
One in four aircraft operated by a domestic airline departed or arrived at least 15 minutes later than their scheduled time last year, with the delay rate across 10 carriers averaging 25.7 percent, data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport showed on Feb. 9.
