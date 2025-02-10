 42dot signs MOU with Qatar's investment firm for collaboration on smart city project
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

42dot signs MOU with Qatar's investment firm for collaboration on smart city project

Published: 10 Feb. 2025, 14:41
42dot CEO Song Chang-hyeon, left, and Ahmad Al Jufairi, chairman of Protocol Capital, pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of understanding for collaboration on Qatar's smart city project in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on Jan. 15. [YONHAP]

42dot CEO Song Chang-hyeon, left, and Ahmad Al Jufairi, chairman of Protocol Capital, pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of understanding for collaboration on Qatar's smart city project in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on Jan. 15. [YONHAP]

 
42dot, Hyundai Motor Group's global software research startup, said Monday it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Qatar-based investment firm Protocol Capital to collaborate on the Middle Eastern country's smart city project.
 
Under the MOU, the two companies will demonstrate smart city solutions and robotaxi services in downtown Doha, Qatar, while working together to realize a mobility-driven smart city, according to 42dot.
 
As part of the partnership, 42dot will provide mobility services by operating and maintaining autonomous driving-based robotaxi services and vehicle control solutions, while managing, integrating and analyzing urban mobility data.
 
The two companies also plan to gradually expand their cooperation in alignment with Qatar's National Vision 2030, a state-led initiative aimed at transforming the country into a smart city by 2030.
 
“This collaboration will be an opportunity to expand 42dot's technology and innovation on a global scale,” 42dot CEO Song Chang-hyeon said. “Together with Protocol Capital Group, we will lead the global smart city model and set new standards for future cities.”
 

Yonhap
tags Korea 42dot Qatar

More in Industry

42dot signs MOU with Qatar's investment firm for collaboration on smart city project

Travelers shun budget carriers in droves after series of disasters

FSS expands English in financial statement disclosure system

Med mayhem: Herbal drug prices see record spike

DeepSeek usage tumbles in Korea on gov't security warnings

Related Stories

Lotte Rental invests ￦25 billion in 42dot

42dot, autonomous vehicle company, raises $88.5 million

[NEWS ANALYSIS] Hyundai postpones self-driving launch as customer complaints mount

[CES 2024] Hyundai's self-driving car developer 42dot to join CES 2024

Korea, Qatar to collaborate on renewable energy and shipbuilding
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)