42dot signs MOU with Qatar's investment firm for collaboration on smart city project

42dot, Hyundai Motor Group's global software research startup, said Monday it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Qatar-based investment firm Protocol Capital to collaborate on the Middle Eastern country's smart city project.Under the MOU, the two companies will demonstrate smart city solutions and robotaxi services in downtown Doha, Qatar, while working together to realize a mobility-driven smart city, according to 42dot.As part of the partnership, 42dot will provide mobility services by operating and maintaining autonomous driving-based robotaxi services and vehicle control solutions, while managing, integrating and analyzing urban mobility data.The two companies also plan to gradually expand their cooperation in alignment with Qatar's National Vision 2030, a state-led initiative aimed at transforming the country into a smart city by 2030.“This collaboration will be an opportunity to expand 42dot's technology and innovation on a global scale,” 42dot CEO Song Chang-hyeon said. “Together with Protocol Capital Group, we will lead the global smart city model and set new standards for future cities.”Yonhap