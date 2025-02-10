CJ chief tells commerce arm to bring its home shopping networks to smartphones
Published: 10 Feb. 2025, 18:33 Updated: 10 Feb. 2025, 18:36
-
- CHO YONG-JUN
- [email protected]
CJ Group Chairman Lee Jay-hyun suggested that its commercial division should double down on transitioning the home shopping networks to a mobile environment.
“We won’t survive if we don’t focus on a new business model that focuses on mobile,” the chairman said during a visit to CJ ENM’s Commerce Division in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Friday, urging employees to “indisputably secure the top position in the local mobile live commerce market” and further expand globally.
Lee’s visit to CJ ENM's Commerce Division, best known for its home shopping brand, CJ OnStyle, marks his first official workplace visit of the year.
“We should not settle with the outcome and always preemptively react to the changes in trend to dominate the market in advance at a faster pace.”
CJ OnStyle has been focusing on combining the company’s traditional home shopping network with e-commerce and mobile platforms in recent years. The platform has also focused on finding trendy items in the fashion, beauty, living and kids categories, which resulted in a 96 percent increase in mobile live commerce sales on year, according to the company.
“I highly value CJ OnStyle’s decision last year of choosing mobile live commerce as the division’s new growth engine and leading change in the industry, despite difficult circumstances within and outside the company,” the chairman said.
BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)