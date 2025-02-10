 CJ chief tells commerce arm to bring its home shopping networks to smartphones
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

CJ chief tells commerce arm to bring its home shopping networks to smartphones

Published: 10 Feb. 2025, 18:33 Updated: 10 Feb. 2025, 18:36
 
CJ Group Chairman Lee Jay-hyun during his visit to CJ ENM’s Commerce Division in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Feb. 7. The division is best known for its commerce platform CJ OnStyle. [CJ GROUP]

CJ Group Chairman Lee Jay-hyun during his visit to CJ ENM’s Commerce Division in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Feb. 7. The division is best known for its commerce platform CJ OnStyle. [CJ GROUP]

 
CJ Group Chairman Lee Jay-hyun suggested that its commercial division should double down on transitioning the home shopping networks to a mobile environment. 
 
“We won’t survive if we don’t focus on a new business model that focuses on mobile,” the chairman said during a visit to CJ ENM’s Commerce Division in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Friday, urging employees to “indisputably secure the top position in the local mobile live commerce market” and further expand globally.
 
Lee’s visit to CJ ENM's Commerce Division, best known for its home shopping brand, CJ OnStyle, marks his first official workplace visit of the year.
 
“We should not settle with the outcome and always preemptively react to the changes in trend to dominate the market in advance at a faster pace.”
 
CJ OnStyle has been focusing on combining the company’s traditional home shopping network with e-commerce and mobile platforms in recent years. The platform has also focused on finding trendy items in the fashion, beauty, living and kids categories, which resulted in a 96 percent increase in mobile live commerce sales on year, according to the company.
 
“I highly value CJ OnStyle’s decision last year of choosing mobile live commerce as the division’s new growth engine and leading change in the industry, despite difficult circumstances within and outside the company,” the chairman said. 
 
 

BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
tags CJ Group CJ ENM CJ OnStyle Lee Jay-hyun

More in Industry

CJ chief tells commerce arm to bring its home shopping networks to smartphones

1 in 4 Korean flights delayed last year, data shows

Content, livestreaming, short-form video bolster Tving's plans for global domination

Korean Air named best airline of 2025 by Airline Ratings

Korea, Australia to create 'green' shipping route by 2029 for carbon neutrality

Related Stories

CJ chairman wins tax case at Supreme Court

CJ, Saudi Arabia eye collaboration in entertainment industry

CJ OnStyle will combine home shopping and mobile

Miky Lee of CJ Group receives Pillar Award at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala

Stock offering reveals shaky financial status of CGV
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)