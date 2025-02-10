 Korea, Australia to create 'green' shipping route by 2029 for carbon neutrality
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Korea, Australia to create 'green' shipping route by 2029 for carbon neutrality

Published: 10 Feb. 2025, 17:47
Hanwha Ocean's liquefied natural gas carrier [YONHAP]

Hanwha Ocean's liquefied natural gas carrier [YONHAP]

 
Korea and Australia signed an initial agreement to create an environmentally friendly shipping route between the two countries by 2029 as part of joint efforts to reduce carbon emissions, Seoul's Oceans Ministry said Monday.
 
The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at operating the “green” shipping corridor starting in 2029, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.
 

Related Article

 
The green shipping corridor refers to a route where vessels emit zero carbon by utilizing nature-friendly technologies and noncarbon fuels.
 
Oceans Minister Kang Do-hyung insisted green shipping corridors will be “the most effective tool in achieving carbon neutrality” in the shipping industry, the ministry said.
 
Under the MOU, Korea and Australia will cooperate to achieve the carbon neutrality of the global shipping industry by 2050 and respond to the International Maritime Organization's regulations of carbon emissions.
 
The two countries will also join hands to foster the development of environmentally friendly digital technologies for the shipping industry, according to the ministry.

Yonhap
tags Korea shipping

More in Industry

CJ chief tells commerce arm to bring its home shopping networks to smartphones

1 in 4 Korean flights delayed last year, data shows

Content, livestreaming, short-form video bolster Tving's plans for global domination

Korean Air named best airline of 2025 by Airline Ratings

Korea, Australia to create 'green' shipping route by 2029 for carbon neutrality

Related Stories

Shipping rates threaten to sink Korean exporting firms

Shipping shares soar on hopes of economic recovery

Gov't increases support for shipping services

Oceans Ministry to bolster shipping support to maintain export momentum

HMM reports 2.6 trillion won net in third quarter
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)