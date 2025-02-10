 Korean Air named best airline of 2025 by Airline Ratings
Korean Air named best airline of 2025 by Airline Ratings

Published: 10 Feb. 2025, 17:52
Korean Air's aircraft [YONHAP]

Korean Air, Korea's leading air carrier, said Monday it has been named the best airline of 2025 by Airline Ratings, a prestigious Australia-based aviation and travel publication.
 
Korean Air was ranked No. 1 in a comprehensive evaluation of over 350 airlines worldwide based on various criteria, including safety, product ratings, passenger reviews, fleet age and environmental commitment.
 

Airline Ratings praised Korean Air's economy class experience, highlighting the spacious seat configurations in comparison to other airlines and attentive onboard service.
 
The evaluation also noted Korean Air's comprehensive amenities on its long-haul routes, along with enhanced dining and expansive in-flight entertainment options, according to the company.
 
"Korean Air's delivery of exceptional service across all cabin classes, from economy to premium, is backed by continuous investment in next-generation aircraft and fleet modernization," Airline Ratings CEO Sharon Petersen said.
 
The airline said it is "committed to strengthening its position as a leading global carrier through continued innovation and service excellence."

Yonhap
