 Everland's T Express to reopen Friday after temporary cold weather closure
Everland's T Express to reopen Friday after temporary cold weather closure

Published: 10 Feb. 2025, 13:35
Roller coaster T Express at Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi [EVERLAND]

Everland's popular roller coaster, the T Express, is set to be back in business starting Friday after being temporarily closed due to cold weather, the theme park announced Monday. 
 
The ride, lasting 3 minutes, runs at 104 kilometers per hour (64.6 miles per hour) and drops at a 77-degree angle from 53 meters (173.8 feet) above ground. It underwent a renovation in 2023 to incorporate steel into its original wood-only rails. 
 

Along with T Express, the park said that a slew of other outdoor attractions at Everland will resume operations by the end of next week, as temperatures are expected to warm to spring weather. This includes water-related rides like the Amazon Express and Thunder Falls, slated to open on Feb. 15 and 21, respectively. 
 
Water attraction Amazon Express in Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi [EVERLAND]

Operating dates for individual rides may vary depending on the weather. Any changes will be posted on Everland's official website, www.everland.com. 
 
Everland is Korea's largest amusement park in Yongin, Gyeonggi, which opened in 1976 and is run by Samsung C&T Corporation, a subsidiary of the local conglomerate, the Samsung Group.
 
Flume ride Thunder Falls in Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi [EVERLAND]

BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
