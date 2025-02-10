Archaeologists dig up new discovery on Silla prince's residence at Gyeongju site
Published: 10 Feb. 2025, 17:20 Updated: 10 Feb. 2025, 17:31
For about a thousand years, Gyeongju in Korea’s Gyeongsang region served as the ancient capital of Silla, which ruled from 57 B.C. to 935 A.D. Gyeongju back then was called Seorabeol and at its heart was Wolseong, where it located the royal palace and central government offices. However, only the palace sites remain today, with archaeologists spending decades carrying out excavations and sharing new findings with the public as they continue their research.
One of the most debated issues among scholars and historians for years has been the precise location of Donggung, the residence of the crown prince.
So far, it was believed that Donggung was located west of Wolji, an artificial pond formerly known as Anapji. However, the Korea Heritage Service announced last week that its new findings reveal that Donggung actually sat at east of the pond.
"A large building site was discovered on the eastern side of Wolji, and for the first time, the remains of a flush-style toilet system, believed to have been built during the Unified Silla period [668-935], were also discovered,” said Choi Eung-chon, head of the Korea Heritage Service, during a press conference held on Thursday at COEX in southern Seoul. “This new finding has finally put a stop to a long-standing dispute and newly wrote the history of Silla.”
Last week’s press conference was organized by the Korea Heritage Service, together with the Gyeongju National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage, an institute that has been conducting excavations and research at the Silla palace complex, to announce the outcomes of their decade-long excavation project that began in 2014.
Why was Donggung mislocated in the first place?
According to "Samguk Sagi," or "The Chronicles of the Three States,” Silla’s King Munmu (r. 661–681) completed the unification of the Three Kingdoms in the year 676 when the war with Tang China came to an end. Three years later, in 679, it states that he constructed Donggung — a move that signaled not only the consolidation of royal authority but also the adoption of a succession system modeled after China’s imperial tradition.
This historical record does not mention the location of Donggung, which led scholars and researchers to assume after their own research that it sat west of the artificial pond Wolji. However, with the full-scale excavation of the area, which began in 2022, that theory has been overturned.
“I personally can say we are about 95 percent sure this time,” said Kim Gyeong-yeol, senior researcher at the Gyeongju National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage, who has been working on the excavation project since 2014.
This new discovery has also led archaeologists to reexamine the western side of Wolji, the building site they initially thought of as Donggung. Kim said new discoveries now suggest that these structures were actually an extension of the main royal palace.
“When considering the elevation and scale, it’s clear that the western complex was the king’s domain, while the eastern side was for the crown prince,” Kim said.
Glimpsing into the crown prince’s life
Over the past decade, various items were unearthed near Donggung. In 2017, a perfectly cube-shaped ivory die was unearthed. In 2022, an exquisite piece of pure gold foil with an almost microscopic carving was discovered. This discovery shocked many, as this 3.6 by 1.17 centimeter (1.4 by 0.46 inch) artifact was found in a vast 18,100 square meter (4.47 acre) excavation site. Then the experts found this paper-thin piece of gold was used as a canvas and engraved with two birds and imaginary flowers called danhwa. The birds were carved at a thickness of 0.05 millimeters (0.002 inches), which is finer than human hair, demonstrating the advanced metalwork skills of the Silla artisans.
One of the most groundbreaking discoveries is an ancient stone toilet with a flushable sewage system designed to carry waste away with flowing water. According to Kim, this is a testament to the advanced engineering of Unified Silla.
“This is an early example of a sophisticated plumbing system, reinforcing the idea that this was a royal facility,” he said.
Human and animal sacrifices
In the southwestern section of the palace site, archaeologists have discovered the remains of two dog skeletons, presumably buried intentionally as part of a ritual practice, possibly as an offering during state rituals.
The two dogs were positioned symmetrically.
“By looking at the way the bones are arranged, with the legs neatly folded, suggests a deliberate burial rather than accidental disposal,” said Kim Heon-seok, a researcher specializing in zooarchaeology at the Gyeongju National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage. “And the fractured bones indicate that the dogs were killed before being buried.”
Alongside the skeletal remains, a variety of artifacts were also unearthed, providing further clues about the cultural practices of early Silla society.
A curved-blade dagger, 12 shark teeth as well as a wooden comb were unearthed around this site. A lacquered wooden box containing a crystal necklace was also discovered, which was a luxury item of the time. Researchers say this lacquered box may have been a high-status offering in a religious or ceremonial context.
“The necklace was discovered with its original string still intact, and it is surprisingly well-preserved,” said Kim Gyeong-yeol from the Gyeongju National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage.
Based on the condition of the artifacts and the burn marks in the surrounding area, researchers say that the ritual site was intentionally set on fire after the ceremony, a practice commonly associated with ancient purification rites.
These were all discovered in an area believed to be a third-century ritual site, shedding light on the ceremonial practices of the Saroguk, the precursor to the Silla Kingdom. Saroguk gradually expanded and eventually formed the foundations of Silla.
Past excavations at Wolseong also include human remains, buried beneath the fortress walls. Scholars suggest this may be evidence of human sacrifice, known as inshingoinghui, where individuals were offered to the gods to ensure the stability of a structure or fortification.
Additional discoveries from Wolseong’s moat, known as haeja, which functioned as both a defensive barrier and a waterway, highlight the ritualistic significance of the site. Among the finds were wooden artifacts shaped like shields and miniature boats, possibly symbolizing protection and safe passage.
“Major ceremonies were conducted at critical turning points in Silla’s history — when settlements were first established, when fortress walls were built and when the capital was expanded,” said the Korea Heritage Service’s head Choi. “These rituals reflect the spiritual and cultural mindset of the Silla people.”
More to discover
Despite such discoveries, the exact location of Silla’s original royal palace still remains a mystery. While it is clear that the kingdom expanded Wolseong after unification, the precise location of the pre-seventh-century royal residence is still unknown.
According to the Korea Heritage Service, this excavation project still has a long way to go, probably at least 50 more years. Wolseong is also listed as Unesco World Heritage. Compared to its historical significance, the Wolseong area has been left largely unexplored.
“This is only the first phase of uncovering the secrets of Silla’s royal capital,” said Lee Jong-hoon, an official at the Korea Heritage Service. “We have always known this would be a multigenerational effort, and we are committed to advancing it with precision.”
