More in Korean Heritage

Archaeologists dig up new discovery on Silla prince's residence at Gyeongju site

Changgyeong Palace to open during evenings to celebrate Jeongwol Daeboreum

[TREASURE] Clepsydra of Changgyeong Palace

Three KBS-hired crew members handed to prosecutors over nailing props to heritage site

Rare 19th-century map could fetch up to $685,000 at Seoul Auction