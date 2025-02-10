 Changgyeong Palace to open during evenings to celebrate Jeongwol Daeboreum
Changgyeong Palace to open during evenings to celebrate Jeongwol Daeboreum

Published: 10 Feb. 2025, 17:14 Updated: 10 Feb. 2025, 17:20
Visitors enjoy Changgyeong Palace's full moon installation in 2024, which has been set up to mark Jeongwol Daeboreum, a traditional holiday celebrating the first full moon after the Lunar New Year. [KOREA HERITAGE SERVICE]

To celebrate the upcoming Jeongwol Daeboreum, a traditional holiday celebrating the first full moon after the Lunar New Year, which falls on Wednesday, the Korea Heritage Service is opening the doors of Changgyeong Palace in central Seoul from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every evening from Tuesday to Saturday, allowing visitors a chance to enjoy and photograph the real full moon as well as the full moon installation inside the palace.  
 
On the day of Jeongwol Daeboreum, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., a special moon-gazing session will be organized in front of the palace’s greenhouse. Visitors can also take part in a photography contest by posting the full moon photographs taken inside the palace on social media channels X or Instagram with the hashtag #ChanggyeonggungFullMoon. 
 
Participants must submit the URL of their post via an online form available on the Changgyeong Palace’s website (royal.khs.go.kr/cgg). A total of 10 winners will receive books related to the historic palace. The results will be announced on Feb. 28 on the palace's website. The event is free and open to all visitors and doesn't require prior registration. However, it could be canceled in the event of heavy rain or snow.  
 
 

BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
