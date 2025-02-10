 [TREASURE] Clepsydra of Changgyeong Palace
[TREASURE] Clepsydra of Changgyeong Palace

Published: 10 Feb. 2025, 17:14 Updated: 10 Feb. 2025, 17:19
Clepsydra of Changgyeonggung Palace [KOREA HERITAGE SERVICE]

Name: Clepsydra of Changgyeong Palace
 
Period: Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910)  
 
Location: Jongno District, central Seoul 
 
Status: National Treasure 
 
Water clocks have been used to track time since the Three Kingdoms Period (57 B.C.-A.D. 668). Jagyeongnu, made in 1434 during the reign of King Sejong of Joseon (1392-1910), was the first water clock that was devised to strike the hour automatically with a bell, gong or drum. 
 
However, as it had not been properly preserved, King Jungjong had it remade in 1536, of which only some parts remain to the present. The bronze receptacle is 93.5 cm (36.8 inches) in diameter and 70 cm in height. The smaller ceramic vessel is 46 cm in diameter and 40 cm in height. 
 
Two pedestals for the latter still remain behind the Myeongjeongjeon hall of Changgyeong Palace. The design of this water clock is as follows. The water poured into the upper largest vessel goes down via the smaller one into the long water tank. As the water level rises to the previously set position, a floating rod touches the lever device, which causes a bead at the other end to roll down to hit another bead. This bead, while rolling, triggers many devices to strike the gong, bell and drum or for a wooden puppet to lift up the time notification board. However, this no longer functions, as only the vessel parts remain to this day. This water clock was made a little later than the one that had been made by the Ming Dynasty of China. Still, it is regarded as very precious for its scale and elaborateness.
 
The photos and text for National Treasure are provided by the Korea Heritage Service. For more information, call (042) 481-4650 or visit www.english.khs.go.kr
