From pandas to lunar soil: China's 'moon diplomacy' (KOR)

The phrase “Chang’e Flying to the Moon” embodies the Chinese aspiration to soar into the heavens, inspired by Chang'e, the moon goddess. That dream materialized in 2004 with the launch of the “Chang’e Project,” China’s lunar exploration initiative. In 2007, the first Chinese lunar probe, Chang’e-1, was successfully launched, followed by Chang’e-3’s successful landing on the near side of the moon in 2013. In 2019, Chang’e-4 became the first human-made spacecraft to touch down on the far side of the moon.This was made possible by the relay satellite Queqiao (Magpie Bridge), which facilitated direct communication between Earth and the moon's far side. In 2020, Chang’e-5 collected 1,731 grams (61 ounces) of lunar soil from the near side of the moon and returned it to Earth. Last June, Chang’e-6 achieved another world first by retrieving 1,935 grams of lunar soil from the far side. At the beginning of this year, China announced plans to launch Chang'e-7 in 2026, aiming to search for traces of water and ice on the moon.A particularly noteworthy aspect of China’s lunar program is how it leverages lunar soil as a tool of diplomatic influence. Throughout history, humanity has retrieved about 380 kilograms of lunar soil through six Apollo missions by the United States, three Luna missions by the Soviet Union and two Chang’e missions by China. The United States pioneered the practice of gifting lunar soil when, in 1978, Zbigniew Brzezinski, then-U.S. National Security Advisor, presented China with a one-gram sample of lunar soil during his visit to Beijing.However, the dynamics have shifted. In an unprecedented turn, the United States recently found itself requesting lunar soil from China. Last November, NASA formally requested to lease a sample of Chinese lunar soil, only to be met with rejection. China vaguely cited “reasons known to all” as its rationale, a thinly veiled reference to the ongoing technological rivalry between the two superpowers. Meanwhile, Beijing has shown no hesitation in offering lunar soil to nations it favors.President Xi Jinping has personally gifted 1.5 grams of lunar soil to Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2022 and French President Emmanuel Macron in 2023 during their respective visits to China. The sample given to Macron is now housed in Paris's Natural History Museum, serving as a symbolic gesture of Sino-French friendship. Historically, China has wielded panda diplomacy as a means of fostering goodwill. But now, the new benchmark of diplomatic favor appears to be whether a nation receives a sample of lunar soil from Beijing.Thus emerges China’s “moon diplomacy," following in the footsteps of its famed panda diplomacy. The day after tomorrow marks the first full moon of the Lunar New Year holiday. As we gaze upon the glowing orb, we no longer think of the moon goddess Chang’e, but rather the Chang’e lunar probes. This is the result of China’s growing prowess in space exploration. And with it, yet another legend fades into history.상아분월(嫦娥奔月)이란 말이 있다. 전설 속 상아가 달나라로 간다는 뜻으로 하늘을 날고픈 중국인의 꿈이 담겼다. 그 꿈을 실현하는 게 2004년 시작된 ‘상아 프로젝트’다. 중국의 달 탐사선 상아 1호, 즉 중국어로 창어 1호가 2007년 발사됐고 2013년엔 창어 3호가 달 앞면 착륙에 성공했다. 2019년엔 창어 4호가 인류 최초로 달 뒷면에 앉았다.이제까지 지구와 달 뒷면의 직접 통신이 불가능했던 문제를 통신 중계위성인 췌차오(鵲橋, 오작교)를 올려 해결했기 때문이다. 2020년엔 창어 5호가 1731g의 달 앞면 토양 샘플을 챙겨 귀환했고 지난해 6월엔 창어 6호가 세계 최초로 달 뒷면의 토양 1935g 채취에 성공했다. 새해 초 중국은 2026년엔 창어 7호를 보내 달에서의 물과 얼음 흔적 찾기에 나설 것이라고 발표했다.눈여겨볼 건 중국이 달 토양을 매력 외교 발산에 이용하고 있다는 점이다. 이제까지 인류의 달 토양 채취는 미국의 아폴로 프로젝트 6회, 구소련의 루나 프로젝트 3회, 중국의 창어 프로젝트 2회 등 총 380kg에 달한다. 달 토양을 선물로 주기 시작한 건 미국이 처음이다. 1978년 브레진스키 미 백악관 국가안보 보좌관의 방중 때 중국 정부에 달 토양 샘플 1g을 선물했다.한데 입장이 바뀌고 있다. 미국이 중국에 달 토양을 요청하는 상황이 발생한 것이다. 지난해 11월 미 항공우주국은 중국에 달 토양 샘플 임대를 신청했다가 거절당하는 수모를 겪었다. 중국은 “모두가 아는 원인 때문”이라며 둘러댔다. 기술 패권경쟁을 벌이는 미·중의 불편한 현주소가 적나라하게 읽힌다. 반면 중국은 마음에 드는 국가엔 달 토양 선물을 아끼지 않는다.시진핑 중국 국가주석은 2022년과 2023년 각기 중국을 찾은 푸틴 러시아 대통령과 마크롱 프랑스 대통령에게 달 토양 샘플 1.5g을 선물했다. 마크롱에 선사한 건 현재 파리 자연사박물관에 보관돼 프랑스와 중국 간 우호의 상징이 되고 있다. 중국은 과거 중국의 따뜻한 마음을 전하는 특사로 판다를 활용하곤 했다. 판다 외교다. 그러나 이제 중국과의 친소 여부는 중국으로부터 달 샘플을 받느냐 아니냐로 가려지게 됐다.판다 외교에 이은 중국 달님 외교의 탄생이다. 모레는 음력 정월 대보름이다. 그 둥근 달을 보며 이젠 달의 여신 상아가 아닌 우주선 창어를 떠올리는 시대가 됐다. 중국 우주굴기의 한 결과다. 그리고 그렇게 우리는 또 하나의 전설을 잃는가 보다.