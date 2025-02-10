Lessons from Japan’s 'flattering diplomacy' with Trump (KOR)

U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba held a summit at the White House on Jan. 7. Given that both South Korea and Japan face security threats from North Korea and are among the United States’ major trade deficit countries, this U.S.-Japan summit served as a barometer for the Trump administration’s policy stance toward Korea.



The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea and agreed on three key points: the United States providing deterrence capabilities against North Korea, Japan’s cooperation in U.S. policy toward Pyongyang and strengthening trilateral cooperation with South Korea. Trump had previously referred to North Korea as a “nuclear power” shortly after taking office, raising concerns that he might tacitly accept its nuclear status. This summit at least temporarily alleviated those fears. Additionally, while the joint statement included Japan’s agreement to double its defense spending, expectations that Trump would aggressively push for a substantial increase in host-nation support for U.S. troops stationed abroad were not fully realized. Japan had already set a plan in motion three years ago to double its defense budget by 2027, and the summit merely reaffirmed this commitment.



It remains to be seen whether this summit signifies a complete departure from the aggressive Northeast Asia policy Trump had advocated during his campaign. However, Japan’s meticulous preparations to mitigate the potential fallout from Trump’s unpredictability provide valuable lessons for Korea. In December last year, Ishiba sent the widow of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who had a close relationship with Trump, to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate to establish a channel for dialogue. At the time, Masayoshi Son, chairman of SoftBank, preemptively announced a $100 billion investment in the United States. During the summit, Ishiba further courted Trump by breaking protocol — waiting for Trump to take his place before stepping onto the podium and bowing respectfully before speaking. While this might be considered Japan’s characteristic "courtesy diplomacy," foreign media described it as a “master class in flattery” aimed at winning Trump’s favor.



From Korea’s perspective, such an approach should not be dismissed as mere submission or sycophancy. In the midst of the ongoing impeachment turmoil, Korea’s communication with Washington has effectively been severed. Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul is scheduled to visit the United States, ahead of the Munich Security Conference set on Jan. 14, to meet with Secretary of State Mark Rubio, but even that remains uncertain. The Foreign Ministry stated after the U.S.-Japan summit that Korea had conveyed its stance on the Korean Peninsula issue “through various channels.” It is fortunate that Seoul was able to communicate its position through close cooperation with Japan. However, relying on Japan to represent Korea’s national interests has clear limitations. There is a real risk that Korea could be sidelined in Northeast Asian security discussions, with its national interests dictated by the United States and Japan.



Now, more than ever, Seoul must expand its communication channels with Washington, restore political leadership and prepare for swift and decisive action. This requires meticulous planning and strategic leverage to ensure that Korea’s role in regional security and diplomacy is neither diminished nor overlooked.



‘아부의 기술’까지 구사한 일본, 정상 통화도 못 한 한국



화기애애했던 트럼프-이시바의 미·일 정상회담

한국 존재감 약화…패싱 방지 위한 대비책 시급





도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령과 이시바 시게루 일본 총리가 지난 7일(현지시간) 백악관에서 정상회담을 했다. 한국과 일본은 북한의 안보 위협에 직면해 있는 데다 미국의 대표적인 무역흑자국이라는 공통점을 갖고 있다. 그래서 이번 미·일 정상회담 결과로 트럼프 행정부의 대한국 정책 기조를 가늠해볼 수 있다는 시선까지 있었다.



양 정상은 ▶북한의 완전한 비핵화 추구 ▶북핵 억지를 위한 미국의 역량 제공 ▶대북 정책에서 한·미·일 협력 등을 약속했다. 트럼프가 취임 직후 북한을 ‘핵보유국’(nuclear power)으로 언급해 북한 핵을 용인하는 게 아니냐는 우려를 일단 잠재웠다는 점에서 환영할 만하다. 일본의 방위비를 두 배 인상한다는 내용이 공동성명에 담겼지만, 당초 트럼프가 요구할 것으로 예상되던 수준에는 못 미쳤다는 평가가 나왔다. 일본이 이미 3년 전에 수립한 ‘2027년까지 방위비 2배 증액’ 계획을 재확인한 수준이라는 것이다.



이번 회담 결과가 트럼프가 선거기간에 밝혔던 ‘공세적 동북아 정책’ 기조를 누그러뜨린 신호인지는 두고 봐야 한다. 하지만 ‘트럼프 폭풍’을 줄이기 위한 일본의 치밀한 준비는 한국이 분명 참고할 점이다. 이시바는 지난해 12월 16일 트럼프와 각별한 관계였던 고(故) 아베 신조 전 총리의 부인을 트럼프 개인 별장인 플로리다 마러라고에 급파해 대화의 물꼬를 텄다. 손정의 소프트뱅크 회장의 1000억 달러(약 145조원) 대미 투자라는 선물 보따리도 미리 준비했었다.



정상회담장에서도 이시바 총리는 “신이 당신을 구했다”고 언급하거나, 기자회견장 연단 등단 때 트럼프에게 순서를 양보하는 등 과하다 싶을 정도로 낮은 자세를 취했다. 미 뉴욕타임스가 “아부의 기술로 트럼프의 환심을 샀다”고 평가할 정도였다. 우리 입장에선 이를 굴종이나 아부라고 폄하할 일은 아니다. 대통령 탄핵 정국 여파로 최상목 권한대행은 트럼프와 전화통화조차 못 한 상태다. 조태열 외교부 장관은 오는 14일 독일에서 열리는 뮌헨안보회의에 앞서 미국을 방문해 마르코 루비오 국무장관과 회담을 추진했지만 이 역시 불투명한 상황이다.



외교부는 이번 미·일 회담 직후 “다양한 경로를 통해 한반도 문제에 대한 (우리의) 입장을 전달했다”고 밝혔다. 일본과 긴밀한 협력을 통해 우리의 입장을 전달했다는 것이다. 하지만 한국의 국가 이익과 관련한 사안을 일본에 의탁하는 건 한계가 있다. 동북아 안보를 둘러싼 한·미·일 협력 축에서 한국이 패싱 당한 채 미국과 일본에 의해 끌려다니는 최악의 상황에 직면할 우려도 있다. 이럴 때일수록 미국과 소통을 확대함으로써 한국의 목소리를 잃지 않으려는 노력을 기울여야 한다. 아울러 정치 리더십 복원 뒤 빠른 속도로 대미 외교 정상화에 나설 수 있도록 다양한 대응책을 준비해야 할 것이다.

