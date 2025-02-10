버밍엄 시티로 이적한 이명재, 어떤 커리어 보냈나
Published: 10 Feb. 2025, 13:58 Updated: 10 Feb. 2025, 14:01
Who is Birmingham City's new Korean defender Lee Myung-jae?
버밍엄 시티의 새로운 수비수 이명재는 누구?
Veteran fullback Lee Myung-jae is set to make his first appearance in Europe with League One club Birmingham City.
veteran: 베테랑, 전문가
fullback: 풀백, 측면 수비수
appearance: 경기 출전
League One: 리그 원 (잉글랜드 프로 축구 3부 리그)
베테랑 풀백 이명재가 리그 원 팀 버밍엄 시티에서 유럽 무대 첫 경기 등판 준비를 마쳤다.
The League One club will mark Lee's first time playing club football outside Asia. The veteran defender has played nearly his entire career at Ulsan HD since making his pro debut with the club in 2014.
entire: 전체의
버밍엄에서의 출전은 그가 아시아 외 지역에서 처음으로 겪는 클럽 축구가 될 것이다. 노련한 수비수 이명재는 2014년 울산 HD에서 프로로 데뷔한 이후 거의 모든 커리어를 울산에서 보냈다.
Lee took some time to find his feet at Ulsan after making his debut in 2014. He did not see much playing time in the first half of the campaign, prompting him to join Japanese team Albirex Niigata on a half-season loan. But he began to grow his presence at Ulsan in the following seasons.
find one's feet: 자리를 잡다
prompt: (어떤 일이 일어나도록) 촉발하다
loan: 임대
grow presence: 존재감을 키우다
이명재는 데뷔한 이후 울산에서 자리를 잡기까지 약간의 시간이 걸렸다. 그는 데뷔 시즌 전반기에 출전 시간을 많이 확보하지 못해 일본팀 알비렉스 니가타로 반시즌 임대 이적을 겪었다. 그러나 그 다음 시즌부터는 울산에서 존재감을 키웠다.
The 2022 season is when he started to see both individual and team success. As a regular pick at Ulsan, he helped his side win the coveted K League 1 title for the first time in 17 years.
regular pick: 주전 선수
그는 2022 시즌부터 개인적으로도 팀으로도 성공을 맛보기 시작했다. 울산에서 주전 선수로서 팀이 17년 만에 처음으로 그토록 원하던 K리그1 우승을 하는 데 기여했다.
That was only the beginning of his success with Ulsan, with the club winning two straight league titles in the following seasons to complete their three consecutive title winning streak for the first time in history.
consecutive: 연속의
winning streak: 연승
이는 그가 울산에서 거둔 성과의 시작일 뿐이었다. 울산은 이후 2년 연속 리그 우승을 하며 구단 역사상 처음으로 3연패를 완성했다.
His performance in the 2024 season earned him a place in the best XI of the 2024 K League 1 campaign, in addition to a call up for the Korean national team.
best XI: 베스트 11 (한 시즌 동안 뛰어난 활약을 펼친 11명의 선수가 받는 상)
call up: 소집, 소환
그는 2024시즌 동안 보여준 활약으로 K리그1 베스트 11 자리를 꿰찼으며, 이에 더해 국가대표팀으로도 부름을 받았다.
He does not limit his role to merely playing as a fullback on the left flank, as he often finds space in mix-ups and attempts a shot himself. He has good vision, especially when he is on the attack, with his proactive crosses and cutbacks nullifying opponents’ defense.
flank: 측면
mix-up: 혼전 상황
proactive: 앞서서 주도하는
cutback: 컷백 (측면 골 라인에서 후방 선수에게 패스로 방향 전환해 슛으로 이어 지게 하는 기술)
nullify: 무효화하다
그는 자기 역할을 단순히 왼쪽 측면에 박혀있는 풀백으로 제한하지 않고 혼전 상황 속 공간을 찾거나 직접 슛을 시도한다. 그는 특히 공격 상황에서 좋은 시야를 가졌음을 보여준다. 상황을 앞서 주도하며 크로스를 올리거나 컷백을 시도하여 상대의 수비를 무력화 하기도 한다.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
