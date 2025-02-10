트럼프, 여성 스포츠에서 트랜스젠더 선수 막는 행정명령 서명
Published: 10 Feb. 2025, 14:01
Trump Signs Order Barring Transgender Student-Athletes From Women’s Sports
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday aimed at prohibiting transgender women and girls from competing in women’s sports, directing agencies to withdraw federal funding for any schools that refused to comply.
“From now on, women’s sports will be only for women,” Trump said.
The order relies on a revised interpretation of federal civil rights laws. Schools that do not follow these laws can lose federal funding.
The order also directed the State Department to push the International Olympic Committee to make similar changes at the international level by making eligibility “determined according to sex and not gender identity or testosterone reduction.”
The Trump administration is using the Education Department to carry out the policy by changing its interpretation of Title IX, the 1972 law prohibiting sex discrimination in programs that receive federal funding. The Biden administration had put forth a rule last year that made discrimination or harassment based on sexual orientation or gender identity a violation of federal civil rights law, but last month a federal judge vacated that regulation.
“The president affirmed that this administration will protect female athletes from the danger of competing against and the indignity of sharing private spaces with someone of the opposite sex,” the Education Department’s deputy general counsel, Candice Jackson, said.
The change could compel athletic governing bodies, such as the National Collegiate Athletic Association, to update their policies to comply with the order. In 2022, the NCAA had adopted a policy for transgender athletes modeled off the Olympic movement’s, which takes a sport-by-sport approach to determine eligibility.
Several states and legal groups immediately vowed to challenge the order. Critics of proposals to bar transgender athletes have pointed to the harm posed by categorically excluding a group of people from a school activity, and the tide of misinformation overstating the scope of the controversy.
“Transgender people, like everyone else, must be able to realize their human rights so they can fully participate in sports with safety and dignity,” said Karla Gonzales Garcia, director of gender, sexuality and identity programs at Amnesty International.
More than two dozen states already bar transgender athletes from participating in school sports. In January, the House passed a bill to bar transgender women and girls from sports programs for female students nationwide. The bill faces uncertain prospects in the Senate.
트럼프, 여성 스포츠에서 트랜스젠더 선수 막는 행정명령 서명
미국 도널드 트럼프 대통령은 수요일 여성으로 전환한 트랜스젠더 선수의 여성 스포츠 경기 출전을 금지하는 행정명령에 서명했다. 또 이를 따르지 않는 학교에 대한 연방 기금 지원을 철회하도록 각 기관에 지시했다.
트럼프 대통령은 “이제 여성 스포츠는 여성 만을 위한 것이 될 것”이라고 말했다.
이번 명령은 연방 민권법에 대한 수정 해석에 의존하고 있다. 이 법을 따르지 않는 학교는 연방 지원금을 잃을 수 있다.
행정명령은 국무부에 국제 올림픽위원회(IOC)를 압박해 국제적으로도 이와 같은 변화를 반영하도록 할 것을 지시했다. “성 정체성이나 테스토스테론 감소가 아닌 생물학적 성별에 따라 선수 자격을 결정할 것” 을 요구하고 있다.
트럼프 행정부는 이 정책을 교육부를 통해 실행할 방침이다. 이를 위해 연방 기금을 받는 프로그램에서 성차별을 금지한 1972년 타이틀 IX 법을 재해석할 계획이다. 바이든 행정부는 지난해 성적 지향이나 성별 정체성을 기반으로 한 차별이나 괴롭힘을 연방 민권법 위반으로 하는 규정을 제안했으나 지난달 한 연방 판사가 이를 기각했다.
교육부 차석 법률 고문 캔디스 잭슨은 “대통령은 행정부가 여성 선수들이 이성과 경쟁하는 위험, 사적인 공간을 공유해야 하는 수치심으로부터 보호할 것을 확고히 했다”고 말했다.
이런 변화는 전국대학체육협회(NCAA)와 같은 체육 단체들이 명령을 준수하도록 정책 수정을 강제할 수도 있다. 2022년 NCAA는 올림픽 기준을 모델로 한 정책을 채택했으며, 선수 자격을 종목 별로 정하는 방식을 따르고 있다.
여러 주 정부와 법률 단체는 즉각 이 행정명령에 대한 대응을 다짐했다. 트랜스젠더 선수를 막는 제안에 반대하는 이들은 특정 그룹을 학교 활동에서 배제해 생기는 피해와, 논란의 규모를 과장하는 잘못된 정보의 확산을 지적하고 있다.
국제앰네스티의 성, 성적 지향 및 정체성 프로그램 책임자 칼라 곤살레스 가르시아는 “트랜스젠더도 다른 사람과 마찬가지로 인권을 누릴 수 있어야 하고 안전과 존엄 속에서 스포츠에 완전하게 참여할 수 있어야 한다”고 말했다.
이미 20개 이상의 주에선 트랜스젠더 선수의 학교 스포츠 참여를 금하고 있다. 지난 1월 연방 하원은 트랜스젠더 여성이 여학생을 위한 스포츠 프로그램에 참가하는 것을 금지하는 법안을 통과시켰다. 하지만 이 법안이 연방 상원을 통과할지는 불확실하다.
WRITTEN BY ZACH MONTAGUE AND TRANSLATED BY CHUN YOUNG-SUN [[email protected]]
