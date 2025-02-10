Boy band Treasure to release special EP 'Pleasure' on March 7
Published: 10 Feb. 2025, 16:26 Updated: 10 Feb. 2025, 16:42
Boy band Treasure will release its special EP “Pleasure” on March 7, its agency YG Entertainment said on Monday.
“The upcoming EP is set to evoke joyful memories infused with positive energy, mirroring the album’s title, ‘Pleasure,' which signifies happiness and joy,” said YG Entertainment. “Treasure will gift its fans a heart-fluttering spring with its new songs filled with the group’s warm vibes and cozy charms.”
Following the release of “Pleasure,” Treasure will embark on its tour titled “Special Moment” at Kyung Hee University, eastern Seoul, on March 29.
The tour will then continue to four prefectures in Japan — Hyogo, Aichi, Fukuoka and Saitama — and four cities in the United States — New York City, Washington D.C., Oakland and Los Angeles.
The boy band is scheduled to release a full-length album between July and August, according to YG Entertainment.
Treasure was formed in 2019 through YG Entertainment's audition program “YG Treasure Box” (2018-19). The band debuted as a 12-member group consisting of Choi Hyun-suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong-woo, So Jung-hwan, Mashiho and Bang Ye-dam, with the single “The First Step: Chapter One” (2020). Members Mashiho and Bang left the band in 2022.
