EVNNE stays 'cool and chill' among the 'Hot Mess' of life for its 4th EP
Published: 10 Feb. 2025, 18:06 Updated: 10 Feb. 2025, 18:34
Instead of becoming a “Hot Mess” and full of stress, boy band EVNNE says to relax. The band advises that we go with the flow instead of stressing out even more over the obsession to get better.
EVNNE released its fourth EP “Hot Mess” on Monday as the group’s first new album in eight months since its third EP, “Ride or Die” (2024). The six-track album and its title track are all about chilling out in the hot mess of a life that easily wears people out, inviting the listeners into a world of ultimate positivity.
“We want to show you how to stay cool and chill amid chaotic and confusing situations,” member Lee Jeong-hyeon told reporters in a showcase held on Monday morning at the Yes24 Live Hall music venue in eastern Seoul.
“We could feel just how refreshing this song was when we first heard it. We really want to deliver positive energy to the listeners so that they may enjoy themselves even through difficult times.”
The members indeed succeeded in giving off the mischievous, playful vibe on stage, with its dance moves resembling a retro comedy musical rather than the EDM-based dance style common in K-pop. And such a vibe didn’t come unintended, according to Yoo Seung-eon.
“We used to synchronize our choreography to the very second in the past, but we left a lot of parts to each member to freely pull different moves as they felt like it on the day of the performance,” Yoo said. “It wasn’t just about looking pretty, but rather about really enjoying ourselves and believing in that joy. We made sure to really immerse ourselves in that emotion during practice.”
Members Yoo and Park Ji-hoo participated in writing the lyrics of “Hot Mess.” Yoo also wrote “Youth,” while member Ji Yun-seo participated in writing the lyrics for “Love Like That,” and Keita took part in writing both the Japanese and Korean versions of “Keshiki.”
“We really put our best foot forward for this and we really feel proud of this album,” Park Han-bin said. “We wanted to find our true colors and I think we pulled it off in a way.”
EVNNE, pronounced “even,” debuted in September 2023 with its first EP, “Target: Me."
The boy band consists of seven members — Mun Jung-hyun, Park Ji-hoo, Park Han-bin, Yoo Seung-eon, Lee Jeong-hyeon, Ji Yun-seo and Keita — who all took part in Mnet's boy band audition show “Boys Planet” (2023) but did not make it to the winning team of ZeroBaseOne.
Still, EVNNE enjoys support from a large global fan base after the members showed their sincerity and talents on the Mnet show, which led to forming the runner-up group. The members are signed to different agencies but are managed by Jellyfish Entertainment for their activities as EVNNE. The duration of EVNNE’s contract has not been disclosed to the public.
The band held a showcase tour in eight cities across the North American region last August. The band will hold two concerts, titled “Set N Go,” at the Yes24 Live Hall on April 5 and 6.
“We’re going to put on a very ‘artistic’ show and we hope the fans look forward to what we have in store for them,” Mun said.
