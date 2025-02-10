ITZY’s Yeji to take to the solo skies with 'AIR' EP
Published: 10 Feb. 2025, 10:13
Girl group ITZY’s Yeji will release her debut solo EP, “AIR,” on March 10, marking the first solo debut from an ITZY member.
Yeji released the official trailer for the album on Monday and is scheduled to unveil the album’s tracklist on Friday, followed by visual content releases such as concept photos and short films on Feb. 24, 26 and 28.
After releasing her music video teasers on March 5 and 7, Yeji will livestream a countdown event for her album at 5 p.m. on March 10.
Yeji debuted as a member of ITZY in February 2019 with its digital single “IT'z Different.” The group is known for hits like “Dalla Dalla” (2019), “LOCO” (2021) and “Sneakers” (2022).
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
