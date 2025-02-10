Onewe to launch first world tour in March

Eiffel sorry: Paris photo studio apologizes for posting Ok Taec-yeon’s private moment

NewJeans or NJZ? Girl group changes name ahead of legal battle

ITZY’s Yeji to take to the solo skies with 'AIR' EP

Infinite to release eighth EP 'Like Infinite' on March 6

Related Stories

New ITZY reality program by Mnet will start in May

ITZY unveils new music video teaser for title track of 'Cheshire' EP

ITZY will perform '#Twenty' for the first time live

ITZY collaborates with Bebe Rexha on remix of Rexha’s 'Break My Heart Myself'

Girl group ITZY to make official debut in Japan on Dec. 22