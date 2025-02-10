 Infinite to release eighth EP 'Like Infinite' on March 6
Infinite to release eighth EP 'Like Infinite' on March 6

Published: 10 Feb. 2025, 10:36
Boy band Infinite poses for a photo at the Seoul leg of its “Limited Edition” concert tour at KSPO Dome in southern Seoul, which took place from Dec. 6 to 8. [INFINITE COMPANY]

Boy band Infinite will release its eighth EP, “Like Infinite,” on March 6, its agency Infinite Company said Friday.
 
Infinite introduced "Sad Loop" (2024), a prerelease track from its upcoming album, at the first show of its ongoing “Limited Edition” concert tour. The track was officially released on Dec. 25 last year.  
 

The band kicked off its “Limited Edition” tour at KSPO Dome in southern Seoul from Dec. 6 to 8 last year to celebrate the 15th anniversary of its debut.
 
The concert tour continued in Taipei, Taiwan, on Dec. 21 and 22, Macau on Jan. 11 and 12, Jakarta, Indonesia, on Jan. 18 and Singapore on Feb. 7.  
 
Infinite will then visit Yokohama, Japan, on Saturday and Sunday, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Feb. 22, Hong Kong on March 1 and Incheon on April 12 and 13.
 
Infinite debuted in 2010 as a seven-member band. Member Hoya, whose real name is Lee Ho-won, left the band in 2017 after his exclusive contract expired. Infinite is known for its hit tracks “Be Mine” (2011), “Man In Love” (2013), “Bad” (2015) and “The Eye” (2016).  

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
