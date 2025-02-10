Stray Kids' I.N donates 100 million won to pedatric cancer patients
Published: 10 Feb. 2025, 13:03
Stray Kids' I.N donated 100 million won ($68,748) to pediatric cancer patients to coincide with his birthday celebrations, his agency JYP Entertainment said Monday.
I.N, a member of the agency's biggest boy band, donated the money to the Samsung Medical Center to “share the love he received from his fans in light of his birthday,” according to the agency. I.N was born on Feb. 8, 2001.
The donation made by I.N will be used to cover medical expenses for pediatric cancer patients from underprivileged families receiving treatment at Samsung Medical Center.
“I gave this donation with the hope that children battling cancer during this cold season will regain their health and grow up to pursue their dreams,” I.N said. “I am grateful and happy to be able to share the immense love I received from my fans with these children.”
In 2024, I.N became the youngest-ever member of ChildFund Korea’s donor club, Green Noble Club, at the age of 23.
Stray Kids is currently on its “dominATE” world tour, performing 55 concerts across 34 cities and regions.
The group will host a fan meet-and-greet event titled “SKZ 5’Clock” at the Inspire Arena in Incheon from Friday to Sunday.
