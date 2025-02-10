 'Hitman 2,' 'Dark Nuns' surpass breakeven points at box office
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Movies

print dictionary print

'Hitman 2,' 'Dark Nuns' surpass breakeven points at box office

Published: 10 Feb. 2025, 15:13
Posters for ″Hitman 2,″ left, and ″Dark Nuns″ [BY4M, NEW]

Posters for ″Hitman 2,″ left, and ″Dark Nuns″ [BY4M, NEW]

 
Two Korean films, "Hitman 2" and "Dark Nuns," have surpassed their breakeven points during the weekend, data showed Monday.
 
According to the Korean Film Council, the action-comedy "Hitman 2" topped the local weekend box office, attracting over 200,000 viewers. Its cumulative attendance has surpassed 2.31 million, slightly exceeding its breakeven point of 2.3 million.
 

Related Article

 
Meanwhile, the supernatural thriller "Dark Nuns," starring Song Hye-kyo, secured the second spot with 83,000 weekend viewers, also surpassing its breakeven threshold of 1.6 million attendance.
 
"Secret: Untold Melody," a Korean remake of Taiwan's 2007 fantasy-romance film "Secret," ranked third, followed by Ha Jung-woo's noir "Nocturnal" in fourth place. 
 
Yonhap
tags hitman2 darknuns

More in Movies

'Hitman 2,' 'Dark Nuns' surpass breakeven points at box office

'Hitman2,' 'Dark Nuns,' 'September 5' and other films to check out in Korean cinemas

MCU's "Captain America: Brave New World" drew inspiration from Korean film, director says

Culture Ministry launches $414 million investment initiative

Let it cook: Netflix's 2025 lineup packs a punch

Related Stories

Yoon, ex-defense chief snub jailhouse parliamentary investigation hearings

Korea kicks off Asian Winter Games with back-to-back ice hockey wins

Korean stocks track Wall Street gains as tariff fears ease

Midfielder Son Jun-ho set for comeback with K League 2 side Chungnam Asan

Doosan to supply 300 robots to Thailand's VRNJ in Southeast Asia expansion move
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)