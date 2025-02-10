'Hitman 2,' 'Dark Nuns' surpass breakeven points at box office

Two Korean films, "Hitman 2" and "Dark Nuns," have surpassed their breakeven points during the weekend, data showed Monday.According to the Korean Film Council, the action-comedy "Hitman 2" topped the local weekend box office, attracting over 200,000 viewers. Its cumulative attendance has surpassed 2.31 million, slightly exceeding its breakeven point of 2.3 million.Meanwhile, the supernatural thriller "Dark Nuns," starring Song Hye-kyo, secured the second spot with 83,000 weekend viewers, also surpassing its breakeven threshold of 1.6 million attendance."Secret: Untold Melody," a Korean remake of Taiwan's 2007 fantasy-romance film "Secret," ranked third, followed by Ha Jung-woo's noir "Nocturnal" in fourth place.Yonhap