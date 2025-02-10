Song Hye-kyo and Gong Yoo to star in Netflix’s ‘Show Business’
Published: 10 Feb. 2025, 13:16
Actors Song Hye-kyo and Gong Yoo will star in Netflix’s upcoming original series “Show Business,” the streaming giant announced Monday.
Set against the backdrop of the dynamic Korean entertainment industry during the 1960s and 1980s, the series will follow the journeys of individuals who, despite starting with nothing, strive for success, according to Netflix.
Song will take on the role of Min-ja, who, despite a difficult childhood, seizes an opportunity in the Korean music industry.
Gong Yoo will play Dong-gu, Min-ja’s childhood friend, who embarks on the same musical journey alongside her.
The series will also feature actors Kim Seol-hyun, Cha Seung-won and Lee Hanee.
Director Lee Yoon-jung, renowned for “Coffee Prince” (2007) and “Cheese in the Trap” (2016), helms the series, with screenwriter Noh Hee-kyung, celebrated for her work on “That Winter, the Wind Blows” (2013) and “Our Blues” (2022), penning the script.
This marks Noh’s third collaboration with Song, following “Worlds Within” (2008) and “That Winter, the Wind Blows” (2013).
A release date has not yet been revealed.
Song debuted in 1996 and made her name known through the SBS sitcom “SoonPoong Clinic” (1998-2000). She has since taken major roles in popular dramas and films, including “Encounter” (2020), “Now, We Are Breaking Up” (2021) and “The Glory” (2022-2023).
Gong Yoo, who debuted as a model in 1999, ventured into acting in 2001. He has led some of the biggest dramas and films in Korea, including “Silenced” (2011), “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” (2016–17) and “Train to Busan” (2016). He most recently starred in Netflix’s global hit “Squid Game” (2021-).
