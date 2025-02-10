 'Squid Game' season two wins Best Foreign Language Series at Critics' Choice Awards
'Squid Game' season two wins Best Foreign Language Series at Critics' Choice Awards

Published: 10 Feb. 2025, 11:10
A poster for ″Squid Game 2″ released on Netflix on Dec. 26. [NETFLIX]

A poster for ″Squid Game 2″ released on Netflix on Dec. 26. [NETFLIX]

 
"Squid Game" season two (2024) was named Best Foreign Language Series at the 30th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday.
 
This marks the second time the series has received this accolade at the U.S. entertainment awards, following its win in the same category in 2022 for "Squid Game" season one, released in September 2021. Lee Jung-jae, who plays the protagonist Gi-hun, also won the Critics' Choice award for Best Actor in a Drama Series that year.
 

The Critics' Choice Awards are held annually in January, with about 600 critics from across North America selecting winners in film and television.
 
"Squid Game" season two, directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, follows Gi-hun, the sole survivor and winner of a deadly game series, who chooses to reenter the contest to uncover the truth behind the game's organizers and save other players.
 
It was released on Netflix on Dec. 26. Season three is slated for release on the streaming platform on June 27.
  

BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]


