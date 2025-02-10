 U.S. nuclear submarine enters Busan to replenish supplies, provide crew R&R
U.S. nuclear submarine enters Busan to replenish supplies, provide crew R&R

Published: 10 Feb. 2025, 14:15
The USS Alexandria, a Los Angeles-class attack submarine, arrives at a naval base in Busan on Feb. 10. [YONHAP]

A U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrived at a major southeastern naval base in Korea on Monday to replenish supplies and provide rest for crew members, the Korean Navy said.
 
The USS Alexandria, a Los Angeles-class attack submarine, entered the naval base in Busan, some 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, earlier in the day, according to the Navy.
 
Upon arrival, the armed services said they plan to conduct activities to enhance cooperation between the Korean and U.S. navies and bolster their combined defense posture.
 
The latest arrival came about three months after the Los Angeles-class USS Columbia visited the southeastern naval base for similar purposes in November.
 
Yonhap
 
