2.1 magnitude earthquake hits near North Korea's Pyongsan

Published: 10 Feb. 2025, 09:45
People of North Korea celebrates the 77th anniversary of the Korean People's Army on Feb. 9. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]

A 2.1 magnitude earthquake struck near North Korea's southwestern county of Pyongsan on Sunday, determining it as a natural quake, the weather agency said.
 
The quake occurred at 5:49 p.m., 28 kilometers (17 miles) northwest of Pyongsan, North Hwanghae Province, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said. The epicenter was detected at a latitude of 38.49 degrees north and a longitude of 126.15 degrees east.
 

The KMA said it was assessed as a "natural occurrence."

Yonhap
