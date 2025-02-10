2.1 magnitude earthquake hits near North Korea's Pyongsan

A 2.1 magnitude earthquake struck near North Korea's southwestern county of Pyongsan on Sunday, determining it as a natural quake, the weather agency said.The quake occurred at 5:49 p.m., 28 kilometers (17 miles) northwest of Pyongsan, North Hwanghae Province, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said. The epicenter was detected at a latitude of 38.49 degrees north and a longitude of 126.15 degrees east.The KMA said it was assessed as a "natural occurrence."Yonhap