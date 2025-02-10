Gov't, PPP agree on measures to help expand Korean arms exports

The government and the ruling People Power Party (PPP) agreed Monday on support measures to help expand the nation's arms exports.Under the measures, more than 3 trillion won ($2 billion) will be spent by 2027 to foster 10 technology sectors, including artificial intelligence, space and high-end materials, according to Rep. Kim Sang-hoon, the PPP's top policymaker.The government will also provide up to 5 billion won to each small and medium-sized arms manufacturer over the next two years, in addition to providing financial support through state-run institutions.Korea aims to carve out a 5 percent share of the global arms export market to become the fourth-largest defense exporter by 2027.Yonhap