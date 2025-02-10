 Gov't, PPP agree on measures to help expand Korean arms exports
Published: 10 Feb. 2025, 18:54
Acting Defense Minister Kim Seon-ho, center, speaks during a policy consultation meeting at the National Assembly on Feb. 10, to discuss ways to boost arms exports. [NEWS1]

The government and the ruling People Power Party (PPP) agreed Monday on support measures to help expand the nation's arms exports.
 
Under the measures, more than 3 trillion won ($2 billion) will be spent by 2027 to foster 10 technology sectors, including artificial intelligence, space and high-end materials, according to Rep. Kim Sang-hoon, the PPP's top policymaker.
 

The government will also provide up to 5 billion won to each small and medium-sized arms manufacturer over the next two years, in addition to providing financial support through state-run institutions.
 
Korea aims to carve out a 5 percent share of the global arms export market to become the fourth-largest defense exporter by 2027.

Yonhap
