Pro-Yoon protesters clash with police at National Human Rights Commission
Published: 10 Feb. 2025, 11:56
- LEE SOO-JUNG
Protesters supporting impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol gathered at the National Human Rights Commission in central Seoul on Monday morning, prompting police intervention and their dispersal.
Around 8:40 a.m., pro-Yoon demonstrators entered the 14th floor of the commission’s building and attempted to enter the chamber where a meeting of the whole house committee was scheduled. Commission employees intervened, and police arrived shortly after, dispersing the protesters in about 15 minutes. According to a report from Yonhap News Agency, the demonstrators were scattered and are now in different areas within the building.
The protest occurred several hours before the committee was set to review a motion aimed at protecting Yoon's right to a fair defense in his impeachment trial.
Last month, standing commissioner Kim Yong-won raised the motion as part of an agenda to address the national crisis triggered by the martial law declaration.
While pro-Yoon protesters are demanding the commission pass the motion in his favor, liberal-leaning civic groups have announced plans to hold a press conference in opposition to its introduction.
Although the motion was initially scheduled for the Jan. 13 meeting, it was postponed due to backlash from liberal-minded civil societies.
