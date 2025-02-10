 Pro-Yoon protesters clash with police at National Human Rights Commission
Pro-Yoon protesters clash with police at National Human Rights Commission

Published: 10 Feb. 2025, 11:56
Protesters opposing the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol demand the government protect his right to defend himself in front of the National Human Rights Commission in central Seoul on Feb. 9. [NEWS1]

Protesters supporting impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol gathered at the National Human Rights Commission in central Seoul on Monday morning, prompting police intervention and their dispersal.
 
Around 8:40 a.m., pro-Yoon demonstrators entered the 14th floor of the commission’s building and attempted to enter the chamber where a meeting of the whole house committee was scheduled. Commission employees intervened, and police arrived shortly after, dispersing the protesters in about 15 minutes. According to a report from Yonhap News Agency, the demonstrators were scattered and are now in different areas within the building.
 
The protest occurred several hours before the committee was set to review a motion aimed at protecting Yoon's right to a fair defense in his impeachment trial.
 
Last month, standing commissioner Kim Yong-won raised the motion as part of an agenda to address the national crisis triggered by the martial law declaration.
 
While pro-Yoon protesters are demanding the commission pass the motion in his favor, liberal-leaning civic groups have announced plans to hold a press conference in opposition to its introduction.
 
Although the motion was initially scheduled for the Jan. 13 meeting, it was postponed due to backlash from liberal-minded civil societies.

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
tags Korea protester human rights impeachment

