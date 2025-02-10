Acting President Choi mobilizes emergency effort to put out Ulsan factory blaze
Published: 10 Feb. 2025, 13:17 Updated: 10 Feb. 2025, 14:00
Acting President Choi Sang-mok on Monday ordered the Interior Ministry, Industry Ministry, fire services and the city of Ulsan to mobilize all personnel and equipment to put out a blaze after a fuel tank exploded at a factory in Ulsan.
At around 11:15 a.m., a tank containing fuel at the United Terminal Korea factory in Ulsan exploded and caught fire.
Fire authorities reportedly believe that two workers have been affected by the accident. One worker was injured, while the other was found unconscious, according to a report from Yonhap News Agency.
Fire authorities have mobilized 40 fire extinguishers and 93 firefighting personnel.
Acting President Choi asked fire services to be cautious when containing the blaze, noting the safety of fire fighting personnel. He also asked police and the Ulsan city government to restrict people from accessing the site.
