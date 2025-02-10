Escalating attacks on the Constitutional Court must end

Attacks on the Constitutional Court, which is currently reviewing the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol, have escalated to an alarming degree. Extreme rhetoric, such as calls for the “destruction of the Constitutional Court,” has become a rallying cry for those opposing Yoon’s impeachment, further intensifying political strife. At a conservative rally in Gwanghwamun over the weekend, demonstrators chanted, “The people must destroy the Constitutional Court.” Some even called out the names of progressive-leaning justices, urging the crowd to “trample” them. On an online forum, a post suggested that “since the Constitutional Court’s walls are low, it wouldn’t be difficult to climb over,” accompanied by a floor plan of the court.



Attacking the Constitutional Court, the body responsible for resolving this unprecedented constitutional crisis, is extraordinarily dangerous. Many recall the fear and chaos that erupted on the morning of Jan. 19 at the Seoul Western District Court, where violent protests broke out after a detention warrant was issued against President Yoon. Over 100 rioters, disregarding the rule of law, resorted to brute force in defiance of legal authority. The mere thought of a similar incident occurring again is chilling. If the constitutional restoration process aimed at stabilizing the turmoil of the Dec. 3 emergency decree is undermined by violence, the very foundation of the democratic republic we live in will be fundamentally threatened.



However, the attacks on the Constitutional Court continue to spread like an epidemic, exacerbated by figures in conservative circles who serve as conduits for such rhetoric. Kim Yong-won, a standing commissioner of the National Human Rights Commission, posted on social media on Jan. 5, saying, “If the Constitutional Court defies the will of the sovereign people and impeaches the president, the people must completely demolish the court, leaving no trace behind.” His remark sparked fierce controversy. Kim made the comment while offering pro bono legal defense for Jeon Han-gil, a prominent Korean history lecturer who was charged with inciting rebellion. Jeon, who has become a popular speaker in conservative circles, declared at a rally in Dongdaegu Station Plaza on Saturday, “If the Constitutional Court impeaches the president, the unjust leftist justices will be remembered in history as the second coming of the Five Eulsa Traitors.”



Within the ruling People Power Party (PPP), criticism of the Constitutional Court has also intensified. Some members accused the court of “rushing the process at lightning speed” and conducting a “foregone conclusion trial” while suppressing dissent. Meanwhile, the Democratic Party (DP) responded by urging the ruling party to “sever ties with far-right factions.” However, controversy erupted when a post encouraging participation in pro-impeachment rallies was found on an online fan community for party leader Lee Jae-myung.



Both the streets and the political establishment must halt their attacks on the Constitutional Court. As the only institution capable of guiding the nation out of the impeachment turmoil, it must be treated with respect and reverence. At the same time, the court must ensure not only a fair trial but also procedural integrity, leaving no room for doubt. The sudden postponement of the ruling on the authority dispute case regarding the appointment of justice nominee Ma Eun-hyuk must be clearly explained. The court must establish overwhelming authority, resilient to any external pressure.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

