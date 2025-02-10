From pandas to lunar soil: China's 'moon diplomacy'

The phrase “Chang’e Flying to the Moon” embodies the Chinese aspiration to soar into the heavens, inspired by Chang'e, the moon goddess. That dream materialized in 2004 with the launch of the “Chang’e Project,” China’s lunar exploration initiative. In 2007, the first Chinese lunar probe, Chang’e-1, was successfully launched, followed by Chang’e-3’s successful landing on the near side of the moon in 2013. In 2019, Chang’e-4 became the first human-made spacecraft to touch down on the far side of the moon.This was made possible by the relay satellite Queqiao (Magpie Bridge), which facilitated direct communication between Earth and the moon's far side. In 2020, Chang’e-5 collected 1,731 grams (61 ounces) of lunar soil from the near side of the moon and returned it to Earth. Last June, Chang’e-6 achieved another world first by retrieving 1,935 grams of lunar soil from the far side. At the beginning of this year, China announced plans to launch Chang'e-7 in 2026, aiming to search for traces of water and ice on the moon.A particularly noteworthy aspect of China’s lunar program is how it leverages lunar soil as a tool of diplomatic influence. Throughout history, humanity has retrieved about 380 kilograms of lunar soil through six Apollo missions by the United States, three Luna missions by the Soviet Union and two Chang’e missions by China. The United States pioneered the practice of gifting lunar soil when, in 1978, Zbigniew Brzezinski, then-U.S. National Security Advisor, presented China with a one-gram sample of lunar soil during his visit to Beijing.However, the dynamics have shifted. In an unprecedented turn, the United States recently found itself requesting lunar soil from China. Last November, NASA formally requested to lease a sample of Chinese lunar soil, only to be met with rejection. China vaguely cited “reasons known to all” as its rationale, a thinly veiled reference to the ongoing technological rivalry between the two superpowers. Meanwhile, Beijing has shown no hesitation in offering lunar soil to nations it favors.President Xi Jinping has personally gifted 1.5 grams of lunar soil to Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2022 and French President Emmanuel Macron in 2023 during their respective visits to China. The sample given to Macron is now housed in Paris's Natural History Museum, serving as a symbolic gesture of Sino-French friendship. Historically, China has wielded panda diplomacy as a means of fostering goodwill. But now, the new benchmark of diplomatic favor appears to be whether a nation receives a sample of lunar soil from Beijing.Thus emerges China’s “moon diplomacy," following in the footsteps of its famed panda diplomacy. The day after tomorrow marks the first full moon of the Lunar New Year holiday. As we gaze upon the glowing orb, we no longer think of the moon goddess Chang’e, but rather the Chang’e lunar probes. This is the result of China’s growing prowess in space exploration. And with it, yet another legend fades into history.